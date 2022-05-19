Chris Brown Appears to Congratulate Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on Birth of Their Son

Chris Brown appears to be offering congratulations to A$AP Rocky and Rihanna on their newborn baby.

On Thursday (May 19), a short time after news broke that A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's child had been born, Chris Breezy put up a post on his Instagram Story that seemingly shows him sending well wishes to the happy couple.

"Congratulations," the post reads, along with a heart, praying hands and pregnant person emoji.

Chris Brown congratulates Rihanna ChrisBrownOfficial via Instagram loading...

Naturally, the post drew mixed reactions on social media, considering Chris Brown's infamous past with Rihanna. The two entertainers dated in the late 2000s. However, the relationship ended when Chris assaulted Rihanna in 2009. He received five years of probation for the crime.

"Chris brown I get it but you gotta let it go brova 😭😭😭😭😭😭," one person reacted to Chris' post on Twitter.

"And BREEZY congratulated Rihanna. Really sweet and mature @chrisbrown," someone else posted.

"The problem with Chris Brown 'congratulating' Rih is that he’s NEVER shown that energy with his own children’s mothers," another person added.

This isn't the first time Chris Brown has reached out to Rihanna on social media. In 2019, he jumped into the comment section of one of her Instagram posts, called her a queen and inquired about her new album.

News broke of the birth of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's child today, but according to TMZ, the baby was born on May 13 in Los Angeles. The couple reportedly welcomed a baby boy. The name of the child has not been revealed.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna came out officially as a couple in November 2022. They revealed RiRi was with child back in January, when the pop star showed off her baby bump. This is both A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's first child.

See more reactions to Chris Brown congratulating A$AP Rocky and Rihanna below.