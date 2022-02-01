Cam’ron Jokes ASAP Rocky Got Rihanna Pregnant After Taking Cam’s Sexual Enhancement Supplement

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s announcement yesterday that they're expecting their first child together led rappers and fans alike to congratulate the couple on their impending brood. Now Cam’ron is jokingly taking credit for A$AP Rocky getting Rihanna pregnant.

On Monday (Jan. 31), fellow Harlemite Cam’ron jumped on his Instagram page and shared a video of A$AP Rocky drinking Cam's sexual enhancement supplement called Pink Horse Power. In the clip, dated October of 2021, Rocky gulps the drink down like it's a shot of Hennessy.

In the caption, Killa Cam jokingly wrote, “I’m just saying check da dates," along with a shrugging man and shocking eyes emojis. “Congrats to Flocko and da Sis RiRi. Welcome to Harlem!!!” he added.

Cam has been the pitchman for Pink Horse Power since May of 2021. On the product’s website, pink-horsepower.net, it's described as a "all natural supplement designed to empower a man's sexual intimacy by helping to improve stamina and libido." Prices range from $25 for one bottle to $480 for a case of 24 bottles.

On the product’s Instagram account, there’s another video, which was posted on Nov. 20, 2021, of Pretty Flacko promoting the Pink Horse Power supplement in the streets of Harlem. "This is my nigga Cam with the Pink Horse and all that, youknowwhaimsayin’" he said to the camera before adding "Pause" for clarity.

For those who may need that extra oomph in the bedroom, Cam'ron has unveiled a new product called Blue Horse Power, which is purportedly five times stronger than the original version. Oh boy!

All jokes aside, congrats to Rocky and RiRi on being expectant parents.