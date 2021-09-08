At the height of social media access and participation, Twitter has been able to rival prestigious publications and news outlets since its inception in 2006. The app has exceeded in popularity past its competitors of Facebook, Instagram and TikTok, becoming the premiere outlet for information to travel through the spectrum of facts and jokes.

Every day, trending topics rotate, identifying the most impactful stories around the world and country. Considering the demand for hip-hop, rappers and the moments they’re involved in often sit cozy as viral moments. Rap music has a long, extensive history that’s been filled with news-breaking instances. Considering how social platforms have a hand in shaping the genre today, just imagine if Twitter had been around decades ago when certain things occurred. In fact, Twitter launched in 2006.

Years before Kanye West made internet waves for his outspoken rants and Donda album listening sessions, he had the nation’s attention in a chokehold back in 2005, when he called out then-President George Bush on national television for the mistreatment of Black people after Hurricane Katrina. If Twitter was around when this moment went down, he would’ve easily climbed his way into the No. 1 trending topic. Fans would’ve likely supported his words as factual information. Others would have made memes out of the facial expressions of ’Ye, actor Mike Myers and comedian Chris Tucker. And, of course, headstrong opposers would’ve judged him for going off script and bashing the former president.

That strong example is just one of many that would’ve went viral if Twitter had been popular, floating in the same pool as Cam’ron’s infamous “no snitching” convo with journalist Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, Jay-Z bringing out Michael Jackson at Hot 97’s Summer Jam, the unsolved murders of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G., plus plenty more. Here are hip-hop moments that would have gone viral if Twitter was popular back then. The rationale is based on how social users might’ve reacted to these surprising, shocking or wild moments. One could only imagine.