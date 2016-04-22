On this day, April 22, in hip-hop history...

2007: Outspoken Dipset rapper Cam'ron really outdid himself and gave hip-hop of the most legendary soundbites of all time when he explained his "no snitching" policy to reporter Anderson Cooper while on national TV on April 22, 2007.

Growing up in the tough streets of Harlem, Cam'ron had long since learned the rule of the block to be never snitching if you see something illegal going down. Cam even rapped about this policy on wax. But it was during an appearance on 60 Minutes' "Eye To Eye" that Anderson Cooper asked the "U Mad" rapper if there ever was an instance to talk to the police. Cam facetiously answered that he'd say what's up and keep it moving but that there's no reason to tell the cops any information based on the "code of ethics" he learned in the streets.

"The type of business I'm in, it would hurt my business. And the way that I was raised, I just don't do that."

Copper gave an extreme example to see if Cam would loosen his stance, but the MC only doubled down on his ideals.

"If there was a serial killer living next door to you, and you knew he was killing people, you wouldn't call the police?" asked Cooper.

"If I knew the serial killer was living next to me, I wouldn't call and tell nobody on them, but I'd probably move...but I'm not putting the signs up, 'The serial killer's in 4E.'"

This interview drew so much attention and outcry that Cam had to issue a statement concerning "no snitching."

"I can see how those comments could be viewed as offensive, especially to those who have suffered their own personal tragedies or to those who put their lives on the line to protect our citizens from crime," read Killa Cam's statement. "Please understand that I was expressing my own personal frustration at my own personal circumstances. I, in no way, was intending to be malicious or harmful. I apologize deeply for this error in judgment.”

Check out Cam's hilariously infamous 60 Minutes interview below.