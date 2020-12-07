In 2020, the hip-hop community has suffered the loss of over a dozen talented rappers who made great strides in the rap game. Throughout the year, rappers have tragically died due to drug overdoses, being shot and even suffering from COVID-19 complications.

Arguably, one of the most devastating deaths in 2020 was the passing of Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke. The charismatic rhymer, who's credited for elevating the Brooklyn drill rap scene, was shot and killed in Los Angeles on Feb. 19, 2020. His death stunned both his rap peers and devoted fans. Three adult males and two juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection to the late rapper's murder.

Later on in the year, two Chicago rappers, FBG Duck and King Von, both died in separate shootings months apart from each other. FBG Duck was killed in a shooting in Chicago in August while King Von was shot and killed outside of a hookah lounge in Atlanta in November. Their deaths have brought a dark cloud over the Chicago rap scene.

Elsewhere, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly made life challenging in 2020 as well as devastating for families who lost loved ones to the virus. Bronx rhymer Fred The Godson was hospitalized for several weeks before he passed away from complications related to the coronavirus in April.

Also, rappers like former Roots member Malik B and Jordan Groggs of the Arizona-based hip-hop group Injury Reserve passed away from unknown causes.

As we close out this year, XXL highlights and pays homage to some of the beloved rappers we’ve lost in 2020. R.I.P.