These Are the Best Debut Hip-Hop Albums of All Time

The release of a rapper's debut album is a landmark moment in their creative journey. It's an amalgamation of their thoughts, ideas and experiences up to that point, as well as a solidified introductory of their artistry. Plus, more times than not, there are plenty of lyrics included that detail the future once they've attained a level of success they're content with. In hip-hop, the debut album is integral to building the mystique and cache that separates the legendary solo artists, duos and crews from the rest of the pack.

When appraising the quality of a debut album, there are a few attributes that are necessary to garner consideration as a classic: lyrics, production, cohesion and originality. Whether you're talking about fighting the power or are waxing poetic about the drug trade, the level of lyrical mastery and the sound of the beats are what takes the themes and adds color and flavor to them. In addition, a great conceptual effort, where the rapper plays off a central plot, is a great mark of an album that will have an impact far beyond its release date.

Over the past 47 years and counting, countless debut albums have been recorded and released, however, there is a short list of debut projects that have impacted the culture, influenced and inspired peers and fans alike, and still hold up as masterpieces to this day. From N.W.A, who released Straight Outta Compton in 1988, and helped establish Compton as the stronghold in hip-hop that remains today, to Kanye West, who forever blurred the line separating the backpack scene and the mainstream with The College Dropout in 2004, these albums hold significant weight as artistic statements that are a reflection of the best that hip-hop has to offer. 50 Cent's Get Rich or Die Tryin' and Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle are also among the elite rap debuts to stand the test of time. Think back to the first time you heard either of those albums, and you can instantly recall how the music made you feel: untouchable.

Choosing the most beloved debut hip-hop albums of all time is no easy task. XXL highlights the best 15 in hip-hop history below.