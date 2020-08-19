Here Are 50 Cent’s Most Controversial Moments in His Career
50 Cent is undoubtedly one of the most successful rap moguls in hip-hop, but he's also infamous for stirring up controversy whether it's on social media or in the streets.
Fif has been a controversial figure since the early 2000s. Starting with his long-standing beef with Ja Rule, which erupted after he released his 1999 diss track "Life's on the Line." 50 and Ja have been feuding with each other for over two decades and whenever they start sniping at each other, it's instant headline fodder for media outlets.
At the height of his popularity, 50 has made controversial statements as well. In an April 2004 interview with Playboy magazine he made some homophobic remarks about the gay community that drew ire from the LGBTQ populace. The Queens rapper can also get real petty. After his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox, he gleefully revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen that the actress licked his behind.
Some of 50's most controversial moments also came at his own expense. In July of 2015, the “In da Club” rapper filed for bankruptcy and claimed that he’s out of cash. However, during the legal process, Fif hopped on his Instagram account and posted photos of himself boldly flaunting wads of cash.
If 50 is not instigating rap beefs or making an off-color remark, he's often making headlines just by being an online troll. So XXL brings 50 Cent's most controversial and headline-making moments to you in full. Check it out below.
50 Cent Releases "How to Rob" and Pisses Off the Whole Rap Industry
In 1999, 50 Cent was eager to drop his debut album, Power of the Dollar, on Columbia Records, but the project was stuck in development hell with no release date in sight—it was eventually shelved. 50 had an idea that would help create a buzz for himself. With Poke of Trackmasters on the boards and a cameo from the Madd Rapper (aka Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie), Fif created “How to Rob,” a controversial track on which he raps about robbing some of the biggest names in rap including Diddy, Jay-Z, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, Will Smith, Missy Elliott, Mase and many others. Although 50 said that he created the song as a joke, it prompted ire among his rap peers.
Mocks Ja Rule and Murder Inc. on "Life's on the Line"
The bad blood between 50 and Ja Rule has stretched well over two decades and shows no signs of dissipating. Their beef started sometime in 1999, after Ja was robbed at gunpoint for his chain in Southside Jamaica, Queens. Apparently, the culprit was purportedly a friend of 50. Their feud started heating up when Fif dropped the single "Life's on the Line," from his shelved debut album, Power of the Dollar, in October of 1999. Although Fif doesn't mention Ja by name, he did mock his label's signature "Murda" chant, which gave fans a clue of his intended target.
Criticizes Gay Men in Playboy Interview
Throughout his career, 50 has often found himself in controversy whenever he shares his two cents on a particular topic. For example, in an April 2004 Playboy magazine interview, Fif expressed his thoughts on homosexuality. "I ain't into f****ts," he said back then. "I don't like gay people around me because I'm not comfortable with what their thoughts are. I'm not prejudiced. I just don't go with gay people and kick it—we don't have that much in common.” In response, The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) issued a statement, denouncing 50’s use of a homophobic epithet and encouraged him to get to know the LGBTQ community. “In doing so he will find that he has more in common with us than he thinks,” stated GLAAD.
Allegedly Orchestrated Slowbucks Getting Jumped at Summer Jam
Clothing designer Windsor "Slowbucks" Lubin caught the wrath of 50 Cent while attending Hot 97's Summer Jam event in June of 2014. During 50's reunion set with his former G-Unit members, some of the rapper's bodyguards allegedly attacked Slow backstage as he watched the performance. The assault left Slowbucks with a few bruises and the removal of his gold chain. Rumor has it that the beatdown was in retaliation for Slow posting a picture on Instagram with 50's estranged son, Marquise Jackson, and giving the middle finger to the camera. Additionally, 50 told TMZ that Slow was a "snitch." In response, Slow called him "5-0."
Clowns Rick Ross for Being a Correctional Officer
50 Cent has warred with several rappers in his illustrious rap career, including Rick Ross. According to Rozay, the beef started after Fif looked at him “the wrong way” at the 2008 BET Hip-Hop Awards. Ross then went on to diss the Queens rapper on his 2009 song, “Mafia Music.” In response, 50 vowed to ruin Ross’ rap career "for the fun of it" after photos and documents surfaced of him being a Florida correctional officer. Fif released several controversial cartoons dubbed “Officer Ricky” aimed at the Miami rapper via his website ThisIs50.com. Although Ross would later admit that he did work as a correctional officer, he brushed off 50’s brickbats and nicknamed him “Curly.”
Introduces Pimp Character Pimpin' Curly
In 2009, 50 Cent hopped on YouTube and created a comedic series involving the misadventures of his pimp character named Pimpin’ Curly. The Queens rapper’s fictional series raised a few eyebrows because of the blatant misogyny and drug use depicted in the series. 50 also used his Pimpin’ Curly character to go after his arch nemesis Rick Ross.
Sued for Allegedly Leaking Sex Tape Starring Rick Ross' Baby Mother
In a shocking and controversial moment in 2009, 50 Cent allegedly released a 13-minute sex tape featuring Lastonia Leviston, who is the mother of Rick Ross’ daughter, engaging in sexual acts with another man. The video, aimed to embarrass Ross, features Fif, under the disguise of his pimp character Pimpin’ Curly, crudely narrating the X-rated footage. Leviston slapped 50 with a invasion-of-privacy lawsuit and won a $5 million judgment. Leviston claimed that 50 caused her intentional emotional stress by allegedly leaking the video online, which reportedly garnered 4 million views at the time.
Challenges New York Police Department
When it comes to beefs, 50 Cent is not afraid to get down and dirty with his adversaries. Case in point: 50 Cent vs. the New York Police Department. Back in 2018, Fif jumped on Instagram, and boldly proclaimed that the NYPD are the biggest gang in New York. This prompted former Deputy Inspector Emanuel Gonzalez during roll call to reportedly tell his fellow officers to "shoot him on sight," referring to the Queens rapper. From there, 50 launched a social media campaign to have him fired. Two years later, Gonzalez was transferred to the NYPD's Auxiliary Police Section, which reportedly is considered a demotion from his former position, much to 50's delight. In March of this year, reports surfaced that Gonzalez reportedly was looking to sue 50 Cent for defamation.
Reveals Vivica A. Fox Licked His Behind
50 loves to troll celebrities and he does so with such glee. One of his first victims was his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox, whom he dated in 2003. Following their breakup, the two engaged in a public war of words for many years. In November of 2015, on an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Vivica implied that 50 is gay. In response, 50 came on WWHL and revealed that Vivica licked his butt. The OMG reactions from Andy, fellow guest Leah Remini and the audience is priceless. Vivica would later deny 50’s assertion (no pun intended) and called him a “Queen” in her angry Instagram post.
Mocks Autistic Teen, Apologizes to Family
In another controversial moment, 50 filmed himself harassing a teen who was autistic unbeknownst to him. In May of 2016, 50, while he waiting for his flight, posted video of himself verbally accosting Andrew Farrell, a recent high school graduate, who worked at the airport as a custodian. Apparently, Fif mistakenly confused Farrell's behavior as him being high, but he's actually autistic. The clip sparked outrage on social media by both fans and Farrell's parents who found the video disturbing. Ultimately, 50 released a statement apologizing to Farrell and his family. "It was certainly not my intent to insult you and I wish you and your family well," he stated.
Makes Light of Terry Crews' Sexual Assault Incident
50 Cent may find his trolling harmless, but his words can be harsh sometimes. In June of 2018, the New York rapper jumped on his Instagram account to poke fun at Terry Crews, who testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee about his 2016 sexual assault incident at a Hollywood party. 50 posted two photos of Crews with the caption that read: "LOL, what the fuck is going on out here man? Terry: I froze in fear. They would have had to take me to jail." Crews took the high road and ignored Fif's IG post. However, 50 doubled down on his comments about Crews when confronted by the ladies on The View.
Accuses Diddy for The Notorious B.I.G.'s Murder
Aside from Ja Rule, 50 has engaged in several beefs with record executives as well. In September of 2006, Fif released a collaborative mixtape with DJ Whoo Kid called Hip-Hop Is Dead, on which 50 accuses Diddy of having a hand in the death of the late Notorious B.I.G. On the track “Hip Hop,” 50 spits: “Man, Puffy know who hit that nigga man, that nigga’s soft/He’s scared them boys from the West Side gonna break him off.” In June of 2010, 50 launched an online petition urging Diddy to stop exploiting Biggie’s death for profits. For the record, Diddy has always maintained that he has no beef with 50 Cent.
Confronts Steve Stoute at Madison Square Garden
One thing 50 Cent doesn’t tolerate is disrespect. In a 2014 Hot 97 interview, Steve Stoute said he doesn’t believe 50 is influential anymore because the rapper hadn’t dropped a big single at the time. Not only were the fans enraged by Stoute’s comments, 50, himself, wasn't happy about it either. So Fif confronted Stoute courtside at New York’s Madison Square Garden and the infamous photo of him pointing his finger at Stoute went viral on social media. In regards to the incident, 50 would later say in an interview that Stoute was “bumping his gums” and he had to answer for it. Fair warning: Don’t mess with 50 Cent.
Slams Former G-Unit Records President Sha Money XL
Sha Money XL played an integral part in 50 Cent’s success and the growth of G-Unit Records as president of the label. But somewhere down the line, things went sour between the two men. In July of 2015, Fif called out Sha Money for not helping to bailout Bobby Shmurda who was arrested on weapons charges. Then in a 2015 interview with YouTube show HangWith, 50 explained that he parted ways with Sha Money because the latter was too greedy when it came to money. 50’s statement angered Sha and the former exec hopped on his Twitter account to shoot down 50's claims. “You help a nigga who was helpless and he shits on u every chance he gets...,” Sha tweeted, adding, “Walmart ass nigga u get what you pay for. A cheap person will do cheap things."
Offer to Pay Floyd Mayweather Jr. $750,000 to Read
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Jr. were once BFFs, but the two men have publicly and pettily feuded with each other for over a decade now. In 2014, when asked about his beef with Fif, Floyd called the Queens rapper “irrelevant.” In response, 50 poked fun at Floyd’s lack of having a formal education and offered him $750,000 if he could read a full page from a Harry Potter book out loud. Floyd responded by posting a photo of a $72 million check on his Instagram account with the caption, “Read this $72,276,000.00. God bless.” Challenge denied.
Goes After Nas After Being Taken Off Jennifer Lopez's "I'm Gonna Be Alright (Remix)"
50 Cent and Nas once had a simmering feud with each other. In 2001, Nas replaced Fif on the remix to Jennifer Lopez's single "I'm Gonna Be Alright." This made 50 angry toward Nas, so Fif decided to spew his vitriol at Nas. On his 2005 track "Piggy Bank," 50 called the hip-hop icon a "sucker for love" for getting a tattoo of his now ex-wife Kelis on his arm. During their feud, Nas felt 50 wasn't worthy of a response so he didn't bother. However, at Hot 97's Summer Jam event in 2014, Fif and Nas appeared onstage together and officially squashed their unrequited beef.
Kicks The Game Out of G-Unit for Being Disloyal
Some of 50 Cent's rap feuds have reached controversial and dangerous levels. Case in point: The Game was a promising artist on 50 Cent's G-Unit label, but that all changed when the Compton rapper refused to participate in 50 and G-Unit's rap beefs with other rappers. 50 publicly booted him out of his crew for being disloyal, which kicked off a volatile feud between them. Their beef took a violent turn in February of 2005, when The Game's crew and 50's entourage fought outside of Hot 97's radio station in New York and gunshots rang out. The incident left one of The Game's men shot in the leg; he eventually recovered. In March of 2005, Minister Louis Farrakhan convened a peaceful meeting between The Game and 50. Afterward, both men called a truce. "50 and I are proving that real situations and real problems can be solved with real talk," The Game said in a statement.
Spews Homophobic Remarks at Perez Hilton
Once again, 50 stirred up some controversy when he spewed some homophobic remarks at popular gay blogger Perez Hilton. In 2010, the New York MC was angry at Perez for a blog post Perez wrote in which he criticized the New York MC for his past homophobic remarks. 50 hopped on his Twitter page and wrote in a since-deleted tweet, "Perez Hilton called me douchebag so I had my homie shoot up a gay wedding. Wasnt his but still made me feel better.” The message sparked outrage from fans and GLAAD issued a statement demanding an apology from Fif. Two years later, in a shocking twist, 50 appeared on Perez Hilton’s show and made amends.
Disses Jay-Z's 4:44 Album
Always courting controversy, 50 Cent decided to chime in with his review of Jay-Z’s 4:44 album when it dropped in 2017. The “I’m the Man” rapper jumped on his Instagram page and shared a video of himself criticizing Hov’s project. “I thought the shit was aight, you know what I’m sayin’? I liked the shit,” he said in the since-deleted clip. “But I’ma keep it 100. The shit was a little, the shit was too smart." He then added, “Some of that shit was like golf course music.” Although 50 and Jay are considered “frenemies” in the rap game, the Roc Nation mogul didn’t take the bait and ignored the Queens rapper.
Makes Young Buck Cry on the Phone
When it comes to trolling, 50 Cent spares no one, including artists he once worked with. In June of 2008, Fif leaked his recorded phone conversation with former G-Unit rapper Young Buck where he cried about his dire financial situation and his eagerness to reunite with the group (he left two years prior). It was an embarrassing moment for the Tennessee rapper who felt 50 betrayed him by recording the conversation without his knowledge and then leaking it onto the internet. This prompted Buck to retaliate with the diss track "Taped Conversation." Eventually, 50 and Buck smooth things over when G-Unit reunited in 2014.
Clowns French Montana For His Bugatti Purchase
50 Cent never ignores an opportunity to troll your favorite rapper on his Instagram account. In December of 2019, Fif went on his IG page and started clowning French Montana, who shared a celebratory video of his recent acquisition: a pricey blue-colored Bugatti. Although French claims that it’s a 2020 vehicle, 50 was adamant that French got finessed with an older model Bugatti. The two engaged in a heated back-and-forth on social media with French calling 50 “an informant” and Fif accusing the Bronx rapper of being high on drugs. Rumors later surfaced that 50 and French reportedly got into a violent altercation outside of a Miami club, but both men denied that ever happened.
Files for Bankruptcy, Flaunts Cash on Instagram
One of 50 Cent's most controversial moments came in July of 2015, when he filed for bankruptcy. Although Fif complained that he was struggling to pay his bills, Forbes reported that his estimated net worth was at $155 million. Throughout his legal matter, the judge constantly admonished 50 for posting photos of himself on his Instagram account flaunting wads of cash. Fans soon speculated that 50's bankruptcy case was his attempt to avoid paying Rick Ross' ex-girlfriend, Lavonia Leviston, a $5 million judgment for leaking a sex tape of her and another man. In July of 2016, 50's bankruptcy ordeal was over as he agreed to pay out $23 million to his creditors over the next 5 years, including $6 million to Leviston.
Posts Explicit Photos of Teairra Mari, Legal Battle Ensues
50 Cent's Instagram page has become a hotbed of controversy. In May of 2018, explicit photos of R&B singer-turned-reality star Teairra Mari surfaced on her IG page after her ex-lover, who hacked into her account, posted the images. Fif decided to share the NSFW pics on his IG page with crude commentary. But Mari didn't find it funny and slapped 50 with a revenge porn lawsuit. In January of 2019, a judge dismissed Mari's claims in the case and ordered her to pay 50 Cent $30,000 in damages (of which, she has yet to pay). Although Fif and Mari's legal battle was seemingly over, they continued to sling mud at each other on social media.
Arrested for Cursing in Saint Kitts
50's remarks often land him knee-deep in controversy, but sometimes it's unintentional. In June of 2016, the Animal Ambition creator was arrested on the Caribbean island of Saint Kitts for cursing during a performance. Unbeknownst to 50, the island finds the use of profanity a public offense. Initially, the rap vet was scheduled to host the event but was asked to perform. 50's DJ didn't have a clean version of a song so when he started rapping, that's when things went awry. After Fif's performance, the police arrested him. In the end, 50 and the DJ had to pay a $1,100 fine.
Engages in a Rap Feud with Fat Joe
50's ongoing feud with Ja Rule resulted in auxiliary beefs with other rappers. The Queens native wasn't a fan of Ja's 2004 single "New York," which featured Fat Joe and others on the track. So Fif aimed his vitriol at Fat Joe on his 2005 single, "Piggy Bank." Unfazed by the song, Joe clapped back on the response track "My Fo-Fo." Things came to a head at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards when Don Cartagena clowned 50, who was in attendance, by jokingly saying that he brought tons of police with him to the ceremony. Later, during Fif's set, he responded by calling Joe a "pussy." Seven years later, 50 Cent and Fat Joe settled their beef at the 2012 BET Hip-Hop Awards in honor of the late music executive Chris Lighty.
Calls Out Bad Boy Artists for “Dancing With the Devil”
Back in June of 2016, 50 Cent went on Instagram to attack Diddy and Bad Boy Entertainment once again. In a series of posts that called out Loon, Ma$e, G-Dep, Shyne and The Notorious B.I.G., Fif accused the Bad Boy roster members of “dancing with the devil,” whom he claimed was Diddy. But as usual, 50’s captions took things to the next level. “G-Dep. After dancing the the devil got high, walked into a police station and confessed to shooting a man 16 years earlier. Now serving 15 to life, where they do that at?,” he wrote on IG before claiming that Diddy beat the money out of Craig Mack and his label mates. Although 50’s posts could’ve been promo for his Effen Vodka brand, which rivals Puff’s Ciroc, the “Many Men” rapper was met with backlash for using religion to shame men who positively turned their lives around. The posts were taken down shortly after.
Posts a Photo of Jay-Z's Face on a Baby's Body to Signify Blue Ivy Carter
Upon the birth of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s firstborn, Blue Ivy Carter, back in 2012, Fif tweeted to congratulate the couple. But there was a clear lack of seriousness that came in the form of imagery as opposed to the captions we’re used to seeing from the Queens-bred rapper. Attempting to make a joke out of the situation and take a jab at Blue’s father, which had been done plenty of times prior, Fif posted a photoshopped picture of Hov’s face attached to a newborn. The images were bizarrely weird and terrifying to say the least, as you can see. Some people laughed on Twitter, while others shunned 50 for mocking a baby. He later hopped back on Twitter to express that he didn’t make the photo rather he got it from his timeline. But regardless of the source, he doubled down and said that it was “too funny not to post.”
Thinks Men Who Don’t Go Down on Women Should Kill Themselves
50 found himself under fire for implying that gay men should commit suicide. Back in October of 2010, he tweeted, "If you a man and your over 25 and you don't eat pu**y just kill yourself damn it. The world will be a better place. Lol." Considering the typical humorous tone of his posts, some people received the tweet as a joke. But others fired off on him for posting an “anti-gay statement.” In what seemed to be a rare explanation and apology, 50 eventually defended his words and cleared up his intention. "The other night I Madea joke about a blow job. My male followers enjoyed it. So I then went onto joke about women receiving the same. Somehow they turned a simple joke about oral sex into an anti-gay statement,” he wrote. He’s candidly spoken about his mom being a lesbian in the past and how that affected him as a kid in songs like The Game's “Hate it or Love It,” so that one is actually believable. But even with that in mind, he couldn’t avoid the harsh reactions.
Calls Out Gayle King for Asking Lisa Leslie About Kobe Bryant's Past Rape Case
If there’s one thing we know about 50 Cent, it’s that he’s going to say whatever is on his mind. Following the tragic death of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, the Black Mamba's longtime friend Lisa Leslie sat down to do an interview with Gayle King. During the conversation, King asked Lisa about Kobe's rape allegations, which many saw as both insensitive and unnecessary, including Fif. He went on Instagram to essentially ask for clarification. "Gayle King, why would you do that to your people? You know what people are going through right now. Why would you ask a question like that, trying to tarnish somebody’s image?" he wrote in a caption on Instagram along with a clip of the interview. "Then how would you see it, Gayle? How the fuck would you see it, bitch?" he continued, questioning why King thought that was OK. This is where the backlash came in, stemming from people suggesting that Fif didn't have to use this situation to blast another Black entertainer.
Insinuates That Diddy, Steve Stoute and Rick Ross Are Gay
As you’ve peeped from reading this post, 50 has had his respective beefs with Diddy, Steve Stoute and Rick Ross. In a now-deleted Instagram post dated back to March of 2014, he fired shots at all three of the rap heavyweights, but this time at once. He posted two pics to suggest that all three of them were homosexual. One pic showed Rick Ross and Diddy extremely close to one another on stage. And the other showed Stoute embracing Puff from behind. The caption read, “I ain't saying nothing, but something ain't right. Lmao." Quickly after posting, he yanked the images down from his page, which partly comes as a surprise considering how he feels about them. However, we know how the game goes. Once it’s posted, it hardly ever goes away. So needless to say, everyone peeped and fans had words for Fif’s boldness.
Uses George Floyd’s Death to Take Jabs at Floyd Mayweather, Jr.
Out of every beef he has, 50’s feud with Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has been the funniest as of late. However, Fif’s recent jab at the boxer wasn’t funny in the eyes of the public. In the midst of the countrywide protests stemming from the unjust killing of George Floyd, who suffocated when an officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck in May, Fif posted an edited pic of Mayweather wearing a misspelled “I Can’t Breathe” shirt, which further added to the rivalry between the two. The shirts are meant to be worn to stand in solidarity with those fighting against racial discrimination and social injustice, and made to commemorate the lives of those lost. So as you could assume, many people didn’t find this one funny or necessary. Fans made it known that they felt some type of way about his bad timing and lack of consideration. Many of them spent the day clapping back at 50 under this post.
Goes In on Wendy Williams’ Appearance
50 and his son Marquise have always had a complicated relationship, one that Fif has been very outspoken about no matter what platform he’s been on. One day in October of 2017, the 45-year-old rapper went on Instagram and joked about not having to pay child support anymore in the form of a fake party flier to celebrate his freedom. His move was seen as cringeworthy to people like media personality Wendy Williams, who told him to get his life together. 50 clapped back five times harder, calling her an “ugly mutherfucker” and saying that her husband should’ve gotten a side chick just for being with her. But that was just the first of the clap backs. He followed his initial post by uploading a pic of Wendy side by side with a man in a lion mask. In his words, he went so hard to come for her head because he wanted her to know that she messed with the wrong one. People thought that Mr. Jackson dragged it, but in Fif’s head, all he was doing was simply responding to the shots fired at him in the first place. Don’t try him.
Posts a Meme About Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Daughter
Earlier this year in February, former Miami Heat basketball player Dwyane Wade’s daughter, Zaya, made a bold move and publicly announced her gender transition. 50 Cent took this moment to post a meme on Instagram which showed D. Wade side by side with R. Kelly. In the pic, taken from New York Fashion Week in 2016, Kelly says, “Heard you had a daughter now.” And whoever create the image had the Miami Heat legend fake respond with, “U touch her I’ll kill ya” on the written-in speech bubbles. Wow. As expressed in his caption, Fif thought the meme was funny but he might’ve been on a boat of his own with this one. Hundreds of fans began to show their disapproval of the post, highlighting the idea that Zaya’s transition was none of 50’s business and expressing how no joke containing R. Kelly should ever be played around with, considering his recent criminal case. “Uhm besides the fact that Zaya was brave enough to identify herself, Dwyane also has a little baby girl! So this is wrong on all levels,” one fan wrote. That pretty much sums it up. Of course, the post has since been deleted.
Throws Homophobic Jabs at The Wire Actor Michael K. Williams
Fif has had beef with hip-hop figure and drug trafficker Jimmy Henchman for over a decade. In what ended up becoming a violent feud that also included The Game, lives were lost. Back in November of 2017, Henchman was convicted for hiring a hitman to kill Fif’s homeboy. A year later, 50 Cent was being accused of facilitating a plan for Jimmy Henchman to get jumped in prison as a form of retaliation. The Wire actor Michael K. Williams inserted himself into the mess on Henchman's behalf, and told his followers that the rumors were false. Fifty got mad and in now deleted posts on Instagram, trolled Williams by posting photos of him from a gay sex scene in The Wire with a caption that read, “LOL Old Omar how much they pay you to play a punk PUNK. Mind your business da fuck wrong wit you.” The comments were scene as homophobic. Fif deleted the post, just to throw up another pic of Williams being intimate with another man, captioned, “you know the vibes, wait that vibe different, get the strap.” Clearly he wasn’t about to let it go.
Bullies Power Executive Randall Emmett Into Paying a Loan Back
Back in April of 2019, 50 Cent sparked a public beef with his Power co-executive producer Randall Emmett over an unpaid loan. After getting into a back-and-forth with Emmett’s partner, Lala Kent, Fif saw it fit to collect his debt of $1 million, which was apparently owed for six years at the time of this incident. Fif went on a social media spree, posting countdowns and warnings for Emmett to have his money by the top of the following week. Emmett apologized to “Fofty,” as he incorrectly wrote on social media, and explained that his health wasn’t well. But the “Wangsta” rapper didn’t care. He apparently only had a quarter of the funds at the time. Fif ended up getting that money sooner than later though. And some extra for selling shirts with the name “Fofty” on them. Some privacy might’ve helped this situation because from the outside looking in, it was truly wild to witness the public intimidation. Fif has since deleted the posts containing his threats.
Clowns the Mother of Son Marquise for Having Home Foreclosed
Ever since 50 and Shaniqua Tompkins, the mother of his son Marquise, separated back in 2008, things have been sour between the two. In September of 2016, she posted a photo of Fif’s “secret” son with a sarcastic caption that commented on the boy’s outfit. Fif responded by reposting the pic on his Instagram and defending the boy’s apparel. But in the process, he also looped in Marquise, claiming that both his son and Shaniqua were privileged despite what they were provided. Fif then took it a step further and posted a picture of a “Notice For Sale Under Power” on Tompkins’ Georgia home. In his caption, he wrote, “I hate to say I told you so, but I told you. Over and over go to work, this is real life. Good Luck !!!” People thought that Fifty’s post was cold. They chimed in to say that he didn’t have to do her like that and put her business out there.
Calls Out Queens’ Biggest Drug Dealers on “Ghetto Qu’ran”
50 Cent’s "Ghetto Qur'an" was a record from his unreleased debut album, Power of the Dollar. The song was leaked in 2000, a year after it was recorded, and took aim at drug dealers in Fif’s neighborhood of South Jamaica, Queens. Publicly calling out the biggest street names in your city is certain to spark some controversy. Drug lord Kenneth McGriff, who was mentioned in the song, allegedly attempted to get 50 and the song blacklisted from the music industry. But DJ Jam Master Jay ignored the talk and took Fif under his wing. Remember when Fif got shot nine times? His spelling out of The Supreme Team, a crime syndicate, in this song is apparently the reason why. And furthermore, one of the origins of a beef that went on to end more lives. The record was later released officially on 50 Cent's 2002 mixtape, Guess Who's Back?
Allegedly Wears Gunplay’s Stolen MMG Chain in His Music Video
Fif is clearly no stranger to the static. At the BET Awards in 2012, MMG signee Gunplay and 50 Cent’s G-Unit crew ended up in a scuffle that was diffused by pepper spray. 50's long-lasting beef with Rick Ross is rumored to be the reason for the fight. During the tussle, Gunplay lost his diamond-encrusted MMG chain. And shortly after the altercation, a viral video of 50 wearing the piece began to circulate. Fif went on to shoot a video for his single "Major Distribution" in January of 2013, in which he rocked the missing ice. His choice to wear the alleged stolen jewelry sparked controversy and seemingly mocked the entire MMG crew. Fif denied these claims though. "It came from a jeweler," he explained to MTV at the time. "Jewelers, they made it. Yeah, we got it and ended up putting it in the video. That's what rappers do: Rappers put jewelry in videos." Y’all believe it?
Threatens DJ Khaled’s Mother and Pulls Up to Her House
In the late 2010s, 50 Cent went all in for his beef with Rick Ross to the point that he roped in DJ Khaled. In February of 2009, after trolling Ross with videos and interviews that included the mother of Rozay’s child, 50 posted another clip of him supposedly spying on DJ Khaled’s mother’s house. Why? Because the Queens rapper wanted to torment Ross as much as possible, so he began going after his associates, too. In the video for the diss track "A Psychic Told Me,” 50 threatened Khaled and Khaled’s mother with a number of well thought-out scenes to go with his aggressive, yet playful narrative. Later on, Fif told radio personality Miss Info that his video was a response to ThisIsCurly.com, a website Rick Ross made that featured 50’s son’s head photoshopped on a monkey. Soon after, “A Psychic Told Me” got deleted from Fif's blog, though 50 would keep taking stabs at Rick Ross in the music. Years down the line, 50 and Khaled ended their beef with each other.
Makes Offensive Remarks About Angry Black Women
Just a couple of weeks ago, on July 3, 50 Cent appeared on Lil Wayne’s Young Money Radio. The two danced around a number of topics, but found themselves embroiled in controversy when they began to speak on their preferences of “exotic” women. In the process, they had some negatively received remarks about Black women. "They get mad," 50 said. "They get angry. You see a lot of sisters go, 'You fuck with this kind of girl and that kind of girl? That shit is exotic! That shit look a lot different than the shit you see in the neighborhood all of the time. That shit look like it came off a boat." Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae Carter and Fif’s own girlfriend Cuban Link all clapped back at the two rap legends for their offensive comments. But instead of apologizing, 50 doubled down on his original statement the next time he hopped on social media. ”What I said is true now picture me, unaffected, unapologetic, and unavailable for any other comments,” he wrote on Instagram. This is proof that 50 Cent will forever stand by his words.