Here Are 50 Cent’s Most Controversial Moments in His Career

50 Cent is undoubtedly one of the most successful rap moguls in hip-hop, but he's also infamous for stirring up controversy whether it's on social media or in the streets.

Fif has been a controversial figure since the early 2000s. Starting with his long-standing beef with Ja Rule, which erupted after he released his 1999 diss track "Life's on the Line." 50 and Ja have been feuding with each other for over two decades and whenever they start sniping at each other, it's instant headline fodder for media outlets.

At the height of his popularity, 50 has made controversial statements as well. In an April 2004 interview with Playboy magazine he made some homophobic remarks about the gay community that drew ire from the LGBTQ populace. The Queens rapper can also get real petty. After his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox, he gleefully revealed on Bravo's Watch What Happened Live with Andy Cohen that the actress licked his behind.

Some of 50's most controversial moments also came at his own expense. In July of 2015, the “In da Club” rapper filed for bankruptcy and claimed that he’s out of cash. However, during the legal process, Fif hopped on his Instagram account and posted photos of himself boldly flaunting wads of cash.

If 50 is not instigating rap beefs or making an off-color remark, he's often making headlines just by being an online troll. So XXL brings 50 Cent's most controversial and headline-making moments to you in full. Check it out below.