It looks like 50 Cent could end up in more legal trouble soon after posting an Instagram post that levels an accusation against a police officer he's had problems with in the past.

According to a report the New York Post published on Tuesday (March 24) afternoon, Deputy Inspector Emmanuel Gonzalez is looking to sue Fif for defamation after the rapper accused him of domestic abuse in an Instagram post on Monday night (March 23).

In 50’s IG post, he shared a split photo of himself and officer Gonzalez and wrote in the caption, “Remember Commanding officer Emmanuel Gonzalez, who was bust down to auxiliary. he caught a DV domestic violence case he punched his wife in the face. This guy was just no good.”

An insider close to Gonzalez reportedly told the newspaper that the officer vehemently denies the accusation and is now thinking about taking legal action against the Power co-producer. “This incident that 50 is claiming on Instagram is a complete fabrication,” said the source. “There hasn’t been any domestic violence incidents with Gonzalez and his wife recently nor ever. This is a complete troll hit job from 50.”

This report is the latest chapter in the feud between Fif and Gonzalez. It started one year ago when 50 called the NYPD the biggest gang in New York. Gonzalez, then a commanding officer of Sunset Park’s 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, then reportedly responded by telling other policemen to shoot 50 Cent on sight during a roll call. From there the Queens rapper launched a social media campaign to have him fired.

Earlier this month, 50, who stopped touring due to the coronavirus crisis, celebrated on his IG account of Gonzalez's transferral to the NYPD’s Auxiliary Police Section. The move is reportedly considered a demotion from his former position, much to 50's glee.

"Remember this guy Commanding officer Gonzalez from the 72 percinct, They bust his ass down to auxiliary no more Strap just a flash light and badge.LOL HaHahahahahah,” 50 wrote in his IG post.

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department denied the move had anything to do with Gonzalez's feud with 50.

XXL has reached out to 50 Cent's rep as well as a rep for the NYPD for comment.