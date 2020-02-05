50 Cent Resumes Teairra Mari Jokes After He’s Reportedly Awarded Additional $5,000 From Her

50 Cent has resumed pestering celebrities on social media.

In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday (Feb. 4), the Power executive producer, who traveled overseas to perform last year, demanded that the singer pay up the money he's owed. In the post, 50 includes a screenshot of a report that states the "Make Her Feel Good" artist must pay 50 an additional $5,000 on top of the current balance she apparently still owes him.

"i’m not arguing anymore, so do you think you can have my Money by Monday. ‍♂️ #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac #starzgettheapp," 50 Cent wrote in his caption.

The ongoing legal battle between 50 and Teairra Mari began back in 2018. At the time, the R&B singer claimed that her ex-boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad leaked explicit, sexual images of Mari online. 50, who is Akbar’s friend, reposted one of the NSFW images and added crass commentary about them. Afterward, Mari decided to sue 50 but ended up losing after a judge dismissed the charges and ordered Mari to pay $30,000. Since then, 50 has been adamant about reminding her about the payment.

"Bitch if you don’t give me my motherfucking Money, ‍♂️what’s taking you so long? Oh you ain’t got no money.figure it out ," 50 wrote in his Instagram caption last year.

The new update on their case comes not long after 50 said that he would stop arguing with people on social media. The decision came in light of Kobe Bryant's untimely passing in a helicopter accident on Jan. 26.