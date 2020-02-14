50 Cent Accuses French Montana of Being on Drugs

50 Cent’s feud with French Montana appears to be not over just yet. The rapper-actor-hip-hop mogul had some not-so-kind words about the Bronx rapper during a radio interview.

On Friday (Feb. 14), during his interview with Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, Fif accused French of being on drugs. When co-host Charlamagne Tha God asked 50 about French’s accusations that he bought his Hollywood Walk of Fame star last month, the Animal Ambition: An Untamed Desire To Win rapper said he didn't understand why French commented in the first place.

"I don't know what's wrong with that kid,” Fif said about French. "Something's just wrong with him. It's the drugs. I think it's the drugs, getting high and just saying stuff. Because he didn't have to say anything."

50 cent also denied that he got into an altercation with him outside of the club in Miami. “I didn’t do that,” he said.

As far as his beef with French and his Bugatti vehicle, 50 claims that French bought a 2008 car and its worthless.

50, who hosted a club event in January, has been beefing with French ever since he clowned Frenchy for his Bugatti purchase back in December. They have continued their back-and-forth riff on social media with French calling 50 an informant.

French has not responded to 50's latest comments about him as of yet.

Watch 50 Cent's interview below. Fast-forward to the five-minute mark to hear him talk about French Montana.