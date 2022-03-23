Are Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Engaged?

Are Rihanna and A$AP Rocky engaged? RiRi and her boyfriend and baby's father A$AP Rocky are sparking rumors that they may be getting married after the pregnant singer was photographed wearing a massive diamond ring on her left finger.

As noted by Elle on Wednesday (March 23), Rihanna was first spotted wearing the shining rock last Sunday (March 20) while out shopping for baby clothes at Kitson in Los Angeles. The R&B singer was rocking a vintage Grave Digger monster truck T-shirt with blue jeans, a bold trucker hat that reads, "Sex is safer than smoking," and a Gucci Balenciaga purse. The 34-year-old founder of Fenty Beauty was all smiles as the paparazzi took pics of her leaving the establishment.

On Tuesday (March 23), Rihanna was also spotted heading to Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica, Calif., rocking the massive diamond on her ring finger. Check out the photos below.

It's been two months since Rihanna and A$AP Rocky officially have confirmed the news that they were expecting a baby together. In photos taken of the superstar couple while taking a walk in Harlem in January, RiRi revealed her baby bump in a long pink jacket while also rocking baggy ripped jeans and a long bedazzled necklace laying over her belly. Her beau, Rocky, was wearing black leather pants with matching patent leather boots. He also donned a white preppy hoodie sweater and a blue denim jacket.

In one photo, both Rihanna and Rocky are lovingly embracing each other. At one point, during their walk, Rocky kisses Rih on her forehead.

There’s no word on how far along Rihanna is with her pregnancy.

Wedding bells might be in the couple’s future. In a May 2021 GQ interview, Rocky appeared to have settled in his relationship with Rihanna and embrace monogamy now that he’s found "the love of his life."

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones,” he told the men’s publication. “I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

Engagement rumors aside, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky looked very happy together. Best wishes to the power couple.