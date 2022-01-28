Chris Brown Appears to Call $20 Million Rape Lawsuit ‘Real Bullsh*t’

Chris Brown has broken his silence following the news of a $20 million lawsuit accusing him of rape yesterday.

Early this morning (Jan. 28), Brown went on his Instagram Stories to speak, appearing to address the suit. "I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF [CAP]," he wrote. "Whenever im releasing music or projects, "THEY" try to pull some real bullshit."

It appears the singer is hinting that there is some level of conspiracy against him within the music industry, claiming that something inaccurate comes to light when he drops new music. It is unclear who Chris Brown is referring to when he mentions "THEY."

You can see a screenshot of what he said at the bottom of this post.

Last night (Jan. 27), XXL obtained court documents confirming an unnamed woman has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Brown, accusing him of drugging and raping her. According to the suit, the alleged assault took place on Dec. 30, 2020 on a yacht on Diddy's Star Island estate in Florida.

Brown allegedly gave the Jane Doe two drinks, after which she began to drift in and out of consciousness. The suit then states that he led her into a bedroom, closed the door behind them and began kissing her despite her attempts at getting him to stop. He then proceeded to allegedly rape her.

When he was finished, he is accused of jumping upright and verbally saying "done." According to the suit, Brown contacted her the day after and pleaded with her to take Plan B to avoid any potential pregnancy. The woman complied.

Additional information on the lawsuit, including Brown's most recent interaction with the Jane Doe, can be found in our initial report.

Chris Brown Instagram Story rape lawsuit response chrisbrownofficial via Instagram loading...