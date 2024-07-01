Chris Brown demands PartyNextDoor publicly apologize to Breezy after Party vowed to make him cry.

Chris Brown Demands PartyNextDoor Publicly Apologizes to Him

On Sunday (June 30), Chris Brown hopped on X, formerly known as Twitter, to respond to PartyNextDoor's tweet that appeared to criticize Breezy, Jeremih and Bryson Tiller for including Party's ex-girlfriend Desma Tripp in their latest music video. While not naming names, Brown seemed to demand Party apologize for his transgression.

"Ni**as speak without thinking sometimes," Brown wrote."Then call around to my people trying to retract sh*t. Naw Ni**a, go on your socials and apologize or keep that same energy when you see me."

Party had previously addressed the three R&B singers by name. "I'm finna make these ni**as cry... Bryson Chris; and Jeremih… enjoy, the nights, of your life," he wrote.

Shortly after CB's response, Party appeared to oblige Breezy's request.

"To be clear I got nothing but love and respect for those guys," Party tweeted on Monday (July 1). "Sh*t happens."

PartyNextDoor and Jeremih Have Beefed Before

Desma starred in the music video for Jeremih's new song "Wait on It," and Party and Jeremih don't have the best relationship historically. Back in 2016, the pair hit the road together as part of their Summer's Over Tour. Drama erupted between the two crooners during the trek, and Jeremih called out his co-headliner by name during a show at South Side Ballroom in Dallas.

"Dallas I love y’all," Jeremih told the crowd. "All my fans, I love y’all. PartyNextDoor and his crew are some b**ch-a*s ni**as," he told the audience. "Now tell me that. Tell me what I said now? Y’all better scream for PartyNextDoor now. Tell him to pay that fake-a*s budget they’ve been pressing at night."

Jeremih was removed from the tour shortly after the rant.

See Chris Brown's response to PartyNextDoor and PND's reaction below.

