Chris Brown Gets Pissed at Venue Staff After He Gets Stuck in the Air During Performance

Chris Brown is seen on video getting pissed at venue staff after he gets stuck in the air during a recent performance.

Chris Brown Gets Stuck in the Air During Recent Show

On Wednesday (June 12), Chris Brown brought his 11:11 Tour to New Jersey, where he performed at Newark's Prudential Center to a roaring crowd. During his performance of his hit song "Under the Influence," Breezy glided through the air while hooked into some wire harnesses.

However, the video below shows things quickly started to go awry when Brown realized he couldn't get down. Brown continued to sing and perform while angrily signaling to the venue staff that he was stuck.

A massive ladder was then brought out to help Brown get down, and he could be seen yelling something at one of the venue staff and pointing before wrapping up the song. The crowd didn't seem to mind the awkward interruption, as they continued to scream and sing along to Breezy's chart-topping hit.

The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Brown later addressed the incident, and said he was angry but made light of it to finish the show strong.

Read More: Chris Brown Fan No Longer Engaged for Attending His Show

Chris Brown Meet-and-Greet Photos Go Viral Again

CB was involved in another bit of viral drama early on in his 11:11 tour. After kicking off his 11:11 Tour in Detroit earlier this month, photos from Breezy's pricey meet-and-greet sessions started to make the rounds online. Past Chris Brown meet-and-greets have cost within the realm of $1,000, but this particular time around they cost around $1,111 to coincide with the R&B singer's latest album, 11:11.

Regardless of how ludicrous that price might sound to CB critics, the meet-and-greet package is currently sold out for the entire tour.

Read More: 50 Cent Jokes About Chris Brown Possibly Buying Quavo Tickets

Check out Chris Brown being stuck in the air below.

Watch Chris Brown Get Pissed at Venue Staff After Getting Stuck in the Air