Chris Brown Meet-and-Greet Photos Go Viral for Their High Price Tag, But Fans Believe They’re Worth It

Chris Brown's meet-and-greet photos are once again going viral for their high price tag, but fans are saying it's worth it.

On Thursday (June 6), Chris Bown kicked off his 11:11 Tour in Detroit. As par for the course for a Breezy tour, the 11:11 tour date also included a pricey meet-and-greet session for VIP fans. While past Chris meet-and-greets have cost within the realm of $1,000, this particular round cost $1,111 to coincide with the R&B singer's latest album, 11:11.

As per Chris Brown's website, the increased price tag also came with a good amount of stuff. Aside from a meet-and-greet with the singer, the pricey package also buys fans two signed personal items, an 11:11 calendar, a tour gift, a VIP laminate, a signed 8x10 photo, early entry to the show and of course a picture with Chris Brown. The hefty price tag does not seem to be thwarting any of CB stans.

On Friday (June 7), fans began posting said pictures on X, formerly known as Twitter, with some of the most viral ones showing Chris grabbing fans' rear-ends and even landing a few kisses. While a few people came out to push back on the expensive price, a surprising number of fans were supporting the VIP experience.

"Another year of me missing Chris Brown meet and greet cause they’re sold out," one fan wrote. Another person added, "Chris browns meet and greet is $1,111 and I’m paying for it next time he go on tour since they sold tf out."

The meet-and-greet package is currently sold out for the entire tour. It's worth noting that if Breezy meets with 20 fans per show for meet-and-greet packages over the course of 36 shows, Chris Brown could clear around $800,000.

Chris Brown Has Previously Gone Viral for Meet-and-Greet Prices

Back in 2022, Chris Brown made headlines again for charging $1,000 for his meet-and-greets. The singer was on his One of Them One's Tour with Lil Baby at the time, and while fans were ultimately divided on the price, Yung Bleu chimed in on X to say that he thought Breezy’s charge was actually pretty fair.

“1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad,” he tweeted out. Apparently, Breezy fans agree with Bleu's sentiment this time around.

Check out Chris Brown's meet-and-greet photos, and see fans' reactions to them below.

