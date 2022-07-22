Chris Brown Meet and Greet Photos Go Viral After Rumors of Them Costing $1,000 Circulate

Chris Brown is reportedly charging a pretty penny for meet and greet photos on his tour, with the pics and alleged asking price going viral.

On Tuesday (July 19), pictures began to surface of fans taking photos with Breezy during an apparent meet and greet on his One of Them Ones Tour with Lil Baby. The first two photos to blow up on Twitter were posted by app users @CallMeMONET and @doublem_c, and show the singer hugged up with the young ladies like they are a loving couple.

More fan phots began to surface. Another picture shows a woman full-on straddling the Virginia crooner as they both smile from ear-to-ear.

While not uncommon at all for artists to pose with pics with fans, many people remarked that fans paid $1,000 for the photo-op. Another photo shows a man standing across from Chris with his arms folded.

"Lmao this man paid a stack for a pic with Chris Brown don’t try to be cool now STAN jump on him like that other girl," someone captioned the photo.

"They selling Chris Brown meet & greet passes for $1,000.. y'all think it's worth it?" another person captioned pictures of the singer with fans.

"I’m sorry, but if I’m paying you $1000 for some photos with me, we’re making a porno! (And it sure as hell won’t be with Chris Brown!) Oh, Idris…!!!" someone else posted.

Some people don't see the price as being extreme. Rap-crooner Yung Bleu commented on the response on Instagram, saying the price "ain't bad" for something that will last a lifetime.

"1000$ for a life long memory/moment ain’t bad," he tweeted. "Y’all ain’t gone have no memories when y’all get old only thing y’all gone remember is paying bills."

Chris Brown and Lil Baby are four shows into their tour, which kicked off on July 15 in Raleigh, N.C. The tour still has 23 dates left including stops in New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, Texas, Houston and Los Angeles, before closing out in Las Vegas on Aug. 27.

XXL has reached out to Chris Brown's team for comment.

