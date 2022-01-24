Yung Bleu has been arrested in Los Angeles on a felony gun charge after reportedly shooting at individuals who attempted to rob him and his crew outside of a restaurant.

The incident reportedly happened on Friday (Jan. 21) near the Bossa Nova restaurant on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles. According to exclusive reporting from The Shade Room, the Alabama crooner and his crew were waiting for their food at the location when they saw someone being robbed at gunpoint nearby.

The suspect then walked toward Bleu and his crew. They reportedly assumed they were next to be robbed, which is when Bleu and his brother allegedly exchanged gunfire with the perpetrator during the botched robbery attempt. The person was not able to take anything from Bleu. However, according to the report, a member of the artist's team was grazed by gunfire.

Bleu and his team reportedly left the scene immediately after the incident, but returned later to recover their vehicle. When they returned, Bleu and his brother were taken into custody by police. According to the report, surveillance cameras on the scene only caught Bleu and his brother with weapons and not the initial confrontation. The alleged suspect left the scene and has not been apprehended.

XXL has confirmed Bleu was charged with discharging a firearm and booked into the LAPD's Hollywood jail before paying a $35,000 bond and bailing out a few hours later. His next court date is listed as May 27.

XXL has reached out to Yung Bleu's reps, the Los Angeles Police Department and Boss Nova corporate for comment.

Yung Bleu is coming off a big year in 2021, that saw him release the album Moon Boy, which peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. He also dropped the extended play, No, I'm Not OK. He won Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards in October, winning the honor over Blxst, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray and Pooh Shiesty.