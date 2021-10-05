Yung Bleu Wins Best New Hip Hop Artist at 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

The best hip-hop newcomer has taken home the crown at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Tonight (Oct. 5), the annual hip-hop celebratory event aired from the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre outside of Atlanta and Yung Bleu walked away with the Best New Hip Hop Artist Award. Also in the category are Blxst, Coi Leray, Don Toliver, Morray and Pooh Shiesty.

The win for the Alabama singer is no surprise as he dropped hits like "You’re Mines (Still)" featuring Drake, which peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart back in March, and "Love Scars," which made him one of the people's favorites. In June of this year, Bleu dropped his debut album, Moon Boy.

At the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, the late Pop Smoke was posthumously awarded the honor following the success of his now-multiplatinum debut album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon and his gold effort, Meet the Woo 2.

Other big awards this evening were presented to Tyler, The Creator, the current cover star of XXL's fall issue, who was honored with the inaugural Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award, presented to him by LL Cool J. Nelly received the I Am Hip Hop award for his career accomplishments. Comedians Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean of the 85 South podcast hosted and offered endless laughs throughout the night.

Awards aside, there were a number of captivating performances from Bia, Gunna, former 2020 XXL Freshmen Baby Keem and Latto, TDE's Isaiah Rashad, Young Thug and more.