February 2025 New Music Releases

Following a light January in new hip-hop releases, more rappers are putting their bids in to make a mark on the year.

Roddy Ricch Returns on The Navy Album

Fans have been waiting a while for the return of Roddy Ricch. He will set sail with his new LP, The Navy Album, on Feb. 21. Originally slated to be released in December of 2024, the California rapper decided the new year would be a better time to release the follow-up to Live Life Fast. The new album will have 18 songs, including the singles "Survivor's Remorse" and "Lonely Road" with Terrace Martin.

Key Glock Readies Glockaveli Album

Key Glock's Glockaveli is another album that was slated to drop in 2024 and will be released in February. The Memphis rapper has put out and been featured on multiple songs in the leadup to Glockaveli, including "Big Big Money," "Q-Dogz," "F**k Around and Find Out" and "The Greatest." He also released a teaser for the new project in January. He has yet to reveal the exact release date.

Abbey Jasmine's Closure Album Loading

Abbey Jasmine is back. Her new album Closure arrives on Feb. 14. The New York rapper has previewed the upcoming LP via the previously released single "Believe in Me." She debuted the 14-song tracklist and cover art in January. "I present to you my next album, CLOSURE out on Valentine’s Day, 2025 there’s a lot i could say but for now i’ll say thank you to everyone who helped make this possible," she wrote.

See all the new projects dropping in February from Lil Baby, Eem Triplin and more below.