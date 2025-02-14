Drake Addresses Rap Beef and People Waiting on His Obituary on New Song ‘Gimme a Hug’

Drake addresses rap beef and people praying on his downfall on the new song "Gimme a Hug."

Drake and PND Drop $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Album

As teasing the release in 2024, Drake and PartyNexDoor inject some smooth grooves into the game by dropping their joint album on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. On Friday (Feb. 14), the OVO brethren delivered the previously teased album on DSPs. The collab project features 21 songs. On the track "Gimme a Hug," Drizzy raps about past squabbles.

"Drake elimination, fake intimidation/Take a minute, take a deep breath, have a little bit of patience," he raps. "Funny how it's only b***h ni**as waiting on the boys obituary," he continues later in the verse.

Elsewhere, he appears to take a shot at Joe Budden. "Melyssa Ford, you a legend from The 6 hate to see you with a d**k sucker," Drake snaps. "They be dropping sh*t but we dropping harder sh*t, f**k all the rap beef I'm trying to get the party lit."

Drake first announced the new album last August during PND's Sorry I'm Outside Tour stop in Toronto. "On behalf of me and Party, we’ve been working on something for y'all," the 6 God told the crowd. "So, you get the summer over with, do what you need to do. I know all you girls are outside. When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you."

Party later added to the anticipation by saying his favorite collab with Drake is on the upcoming release. In early October, Drake doubled down during an appearance at broadcaster Tyrone Edward’s party at Nostalgia in Toronto, telling the crowd the joint LP was coming soon. In December, Drake teased the project on Instagram.



Last week, Drake confirmed the album would drop on Feb. 14 before sharing the cover art a few days ago. The cover was shot in front of the Absolute World condominium twin skyscrapers in Mississauga, Ontario. The duo also teased the track "Crying in Chanel."

This is Drake's first full-length project since he engaged in lyrical warfare with Kendrick Lamar last spring. Since then, he's been dropping loose tracks, premiering old footage and making several guest appearances on songs. PartyNextDoor released his latest album PartyNextDoor 4 (P4) last April.

Check out Drake's "Gimme a Hug" and stream $ome $exy $ongs 4 U below.

Listen to Drake's "Gimme a Hug"

Stream Drake and ParyNextDoor's $ome $exy Songs 4 U Album