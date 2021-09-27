Tyler, The Creator Covers XXL Magazine’s Fall 2021 Issue

Hip-hop's fearless visionary Tyler, The Creator covers the Fall 2021 issue of XXL magazine. The cover, arriving on newsstands in October, finds Tyler immersed in the world of Sir Baudelaire, the fly moniker he adopted for his No. 1-selling sixth album, Call Me If You Get Lost. Photographer Cam Hicks captured the images of Tyler at an extraordinary Beverly Hills mansion in late August.

Tyler sat down for two in-depth discussions about the making of CMIYGL—arguably the best hip-hop album of 2021—his life since getting into hip-hop with his group Odd Future almost 15 years ago, being a solo artist and the journey after dropping a catalog of acclaimed releases that includes albums Goblin, Wolf, Cherry Bomb, Flower Boy, Igor and CMIYGL.

The cover story interview with XXL Editorial Site Director Georgette Cline also features Tyler speaking on his rise to fame, Jay-Z's influence, Kendrick Lamar's artistry and looking ahead to what's next in his career. Read the entire interview in full here and look out for the Fall 2021 issue of XXL, also featuring interviews with Lil Nas X, Wale, Isaiah Rashad, OhGeesy, CupcakKe, Blueface, Bia, Vory, Yung Baby Tate, SoFaygo and more, on newsstands everywhere in October.

Cam Hicks for XXL