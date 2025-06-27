Pi’erre Bourne, Russ, Lizzo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

The last week of June is stacked with new hip-hop releases. This week, a hit-making producer drops a solo LP, an indie rapper with a huge following releases his sixth album, a rapper-turned-pop star returns to her rap roots with a new mixtape and more.

Pi'erre Bourne Puts Out Made in Paris Album

Pi'erre Bourne takes a break from making hits for others and returns on the solo tip on the new album Made in Paris. PB has elevated his rapping skills on the new solo release, his latest since Grails came out in 2023. Made in Paris contains 17 songs, with one guest appearance from frequent collaborator Young Nudy on the song "JBH." Bourne, again? Oui! Oui!

Read More: 2025 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

Russ Runs W!ld on New LP

Russ returns with W!ld, his first album since 2023. The indie rap vet has been teasing the album hard with multiple singles, including "Pent Up in a Penthouse, "Crazy," "Movin" and April 7." There are 19 songs on the LP in total. Russ will be promoting the new project on the Into The Wild Tour with special guests Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio.

Lizzo Delivers My Face Hurts From Smiling Mixtape

Lizzo is back outside. After years of building her brand as a pop star, she's back on her hip-hop ish. Returning to her rap roots, she releases the new mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. Doja Cat and SZA appear on the 13-song tape. The effort arrives following Lizzo's viral freestyle of Pluto's "Whim Whamiee," which appears on her project as the song "Yitty on Yo Tittys (Freestyle)."

Check out all the new hip-hop releases from DJ Drama, Tech N9ne, Sada Baby and more below.