Pi&#8217;erre Bourne, Russ, Lizzo and More &#8211; New Hip-Hop Projects

Pi’erre Bourne, Russ, Lizzo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

Diemon / SossHouse/Interscope / Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic

The last week of June is stacked with new hip-hop releases. This week, a hit-making producer drops a solo LP, an indie rapper with a huge following releases his sixth album, a rapper-turned-pop star returns to her rap roots with a new mixtape and more.

Pi'erre Bourne Puts Out Made in Paris Album

Pi'erre Bourne takes a break from making hits for others and returns on the solo tip on the new album Made in Paris. PB has elevated his rapping skills on the new solo release, his latest since Grails came out in 2023. Made in Paris contains 17 songs, with one guest appearance from frequent collaborator Young Nudy on the song "JBH." Bourne, again? Oui! Oui!

Read More: 2025 XXL Freshman Class Revealed

Russ Runs W!ld on New LP

Russ returns with W!ld, his first album since 2023.  The indie rap vet has been teasing the album hard with multiple singles, including "Pent Up in a Penthouse, "Crazy," "Movin" and April 7." There are 19 songs on the LP in total. Russ will be promoting the new project on the Into The Wild Tour with special guests Big Sean and Sabrina Claudio.

Read More: 2025 XXL Freshmen Read Mean Comments - Watch Ray Vaughn, Ian, Eem Triplin, Gelo, 1900Rugrat and More Take On the Trolls

Lizzo Delivers My Face Hurts From Smiling Mixtape

Lizzo is back outside. After years of building her brand as a pop star, she's back on her hip-hop ish. Returning to her rap roots, she releases the new mixtape, My Face Hurts From Smiling. Doja Cat and SZA appear on the 13-song tape. The effort arrives following Lizzo's viral freestyle of Pluto's "Whim Whamiee," which appears on her project as the song "Yitty on Yo Tittys (Freestyle)."

Check out all the new hip-hop releases from DJ Drama, Tech N9ne, Sada Baby and more below.

  • Made in Paris

    Pi'erre Bourne
    SossHouse/Interscope
    loading...

  • W!ld

    Russ
    DIEMON
    loading...

  • My Face Hurts From Smiling

    Lizzo
    Nice Life Recording Company / Atlantic
    loading...

  • 5816 Forest

    Tech N9ne
    Strange Musik
    loading...

  • No Guest List

    B Jack$
    B Jacks Music Group
    loading...

  • Twenty Four

    Jon Connor and KLC
    All Varsity Music Group
    loading...

  • Blush

    Kevin Abstract
    June / X8 Music
    loading...

  • Less Is More

    Baby Money
    Thyrd Eye Entertainment/EMPIRE
    loading...

  • The Killah Whales of Gotham

    Gashi and Jimi Banks
    Orca Sound Records
    loading...

  • Lucy

    Bktherula
    Warner Records
    loading...

  • OMMIO 4

    RJmrLA
    OMMIO/Empire
    loading...

  • First Lady of the Mob

    Kamaiyah and DJ Idea
    Keep It Lit Records
    loading...

  • Brackish

    BLP Kosher
    Dreidel Gang LLC
    loading...

  • The Language

    Bino Rideaux
    Out the Blue Records / Create Music Group
    loading...

  • Count or Die

    Highway
    Count or Die
    loading...

  • Long Way From Home

    DJ Drama
    MNRK Records
    loading...

  • Grey Tape Smoke

    Sada Baby
    Big Squad / Hitmaker Distro
    loading...

  • No Rap on Sunday

    Kota The Friend
    fltbys
    loading...

  • Agent 0

    Lil Double 0
    Freebandz Ent.
    loading...

  • Bleuski

    Yung Bleu
    Moon Boy Music
    loading...

  • J4TS

    Bizzy Banks
    GMTO LLC
    loading...

  • Never Stop

    King Combs and Ye
    Goodfella Entertainment
    loading...

See July 2025 New Music Releases

Filed Under: B Jack$, Baby Money, Bangers, Bino Rideaux, Bizzy Banks, Bktherula, BLP Kosher, DJ Drama, Gashi, Highway, Jon Connor, Kamaiyah, Kanye West, Kevin Abstract, King Combs, KOTA The Friend, Lil Double 0, Lizzo, Pierre Bourne, RJMrLA, Russ, Sada Baby, Tech N9ne, Ye, Yung Bleu, Zzz.
Categories: Music, New Music, News

More From XXL