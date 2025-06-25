2025 XXL Freshmen Read Mean Comments – Watch Ray Vaughn, Ian, Eem Triplin, Gelo, 1900Rugrat and More Take On the Trolls

The 2025 XXL Freshman Class has a good sense of humor. While Lazer Dim 700, BabyChiefDoit, Ray Vaughn, Gelo, Eem Triplin, Samara Cyn, 1900Rugrat, Loe Shimmy, Ian, YTB Fatt, Nino Paid and the fan-voted 10th spot winner EBK Jaaybo are serious about their careers, they laugh in the face of the cruel world of social media. Trolls will troll, but this year's class is up for the task. These artists smack up the haters with their clapbacks in XXL's Mean Comments.

Off the rip, Ray Vaughn is the first to take the hot seat. As a respected wordsmith on Top Dawg Entertainment's stacked roster, the Long Beach, Calif. native casually addresses being compared to fellow West Coast MC, Cozz, who has spent the majority of his career signed to J. Cole's Dreamville label. "Why do y'all gas Ray Vaughn like this?" The social media user questions. "That ni**a is just the Cozz of TDE."

"What's wrong with Cozz?" Ray Vaughn matter-of-factly states in the video below. "I got some motion on me, on God. You see it. You leaving comments, right?"

1900Rugrat also feels the wrath of the firing squad. One keyboard warrior quips, "This dude look like if Shaggy from Scooby-Doo went to the trap to get some weed and never came back." The hard-nosed spitter from South Florida actually gets quite a kick out of that particular comment.

"I don't even know what to say," 1900Rugrat says in response. "They just be grillin' me, bruh, no bulls**t. I do look like Shaggy a little piece, though. So, I ain't even mad."

From there, Ian is accused of being a "mediocre/untalented musician" who's only famous because he's a "straight man," and one "fan" refers to Gelo as "the karaoke rapper." Tennessee's Samara Cyn takes on some snarky and seemingly never-ending comparisons to Doja Cat while BabyChiefDoIt adamantly refutes the notion that a six-piece nugget and a medium fry is enough food to fill up the Chicago rapper's five-foot frame.

Watch as Eem Triplin, Lazer Dim 700, Loe Shimmy, YTB Fatt, Nino Paid also take on the haters in the Mean Comments video below.

Watch the 2025 XXL Freshman Class Read Mean Comments