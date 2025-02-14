Drake and PartyNextDoor, Coi Leray, OhGeesy and More – New Hip-Hop Projects

New music Friday falls on Valentine's Day this year, and several rappers are spreading love in the form of new releases. This week, two OVO brethren finally put out their long-awaited joint album, an expecting femcee drops off a new EP, a Shoreline Mafia member breaks out his latest solo project and more.

Drake and PartyNextDoor Releases $ome $exy $ongs 4 U Album

After teasing the project all last Fall, Drake and PartyNextDoor release the new joint album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U just in time for V-Day. The OVO collab comes with 21 songs, including the previously teased track "Crying in Chanel." The project, which looks to provide some sensual vibes, marks the musical return of Drake in his first full-length offering since squabbling up with Kendrick Lamar. The album arrives as Drizzy is currently in Australia on his Anita Max Win Tour.

Coi Leray Delivers What Happened to Forever? EP

Coi Leray is going through some public changes in her life, which include a pregnancy, new record label and relationship drama with Trippie Redd. On Wednesday (Feb. 12), she shared her feelings on the new EP What Happened to Forever? Coi gave a preview of the project earlier this month on the song "Keep It," which she previously teased shortly after revealing on Instagram that she'd been cheated on. The offering has five songs in total.

OhGeesy Shares Paid N Full Album

OhGeesy is back. The Shoreline Mafia rapper drops Paid N Full, his first solo album since 2023's Geezyworld 2. Coming in at 17 tracks, the new release features guest appearances from Luh Tyler, Lil Tjay, 03 Greedo, Fenix Flexin, Kalan FrFr and more. "Excited to bring this new era n with all y'all," he recently commented on an Instagram post about the project.

Listen to all the new projects this week from Westside Gunn, Yung Bleu and more below.