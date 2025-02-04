Drake Leans Into the Hate With Hoodie Full of Bulletholes and Actual Smoke Coming From It on New Tour

Drake is sending a message to his haters by wearing a hoodie full of bulletholes with actual smoke coming from it on his new tour.

Drake's Statement-Making Hoodie

Aubrey is currently in The Land Down Under, where he kicked off his Anita Max Win Tour on Tuesday (Feb. 4) at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. The Boy is going viral for his choice of attire. In the video from the show below, Drake can be seen descending the steps of the arena. He is wearing a hoodie that features what looks like bulletholes with real smoke wafting from the back of the garment.

Drake Has a Message for Fans

During the show, Drake also had a direct message for fans.

"I love you dearly," Drake told concertgoers. "My name is Drake, I started doing music in 2008, I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive."

Drake's statement comes on the heels of Kendrick Lamar's Drizzy diss song "Not Like Us," earning five Grammy awards on Sunday (Feb. 2), including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Some people online are calling it another nail in the coffin for Drake. But even Ye doesn't believe Drake should be counted out.

Drake, who is returning to Australia for the first time in eight years, will be performing 16 shows on his tour, which wraps on March 16.

Check out Drake's interesting hoodie and parting shots on the first night of his Anita Max Win Tour below.

Watch Drake Wearing a Bullethole-Filled Hoodie on Tour

Watch Drake Tell the Crowd at His Show He's Still Alive