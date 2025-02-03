Ye Insists Kendrick Lamar Ended Drake in Their Rap Battle

Ye thinks Kendrick Lamar killed Drake in their rap battle but Ye's not convinced Drizzy should be counted out.

Ye Weighs In on Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar Rap Battle

On Sunday night (Jan. 2), following Ye and his wife's NSFW appearance on the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet, the rapper chopped it up during an interview with influencer and podcast host Justin Laboy. During the chat, the two talked about Kendrick's big night and if K-Dot vanquished Drake during their epic rap battle in 2024.

"He took down my nemesis for me, or at least took him down for a little bit," Ye says in the video below. "You know those superhero films, where one of the characters, Wolverine or something, goes away for a few films."

When asked of K-Dot killed Drake, Ye responded, "Yea, for now. You can't ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song for something."

Ye did give Drake some props adding, "Drake added something to the algorithm, to our frequency, he advanced us. Future advanced us. And now Kendrick has now advanced the frequency."

"Not Like Us" Wins Five Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar and Drake's rap battle dominated headlines in the spring of 2024, with K-Dot's "Not Like Us" diss song breaking records and now earning five Grammy wins for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video. Some fans are seeing the wins as another sign of victory for the Compton, Calif. rapper.

Ye and Drake have had their own issues over the years. Last April, Ye hopped on the unofficial "Like That (Remix)" to throw shade at Aubrey.

See Ye weighing in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle below.

Watch Ye Claim Kendrick Lamar Ended Drake for Now