Drake Taunted by Fans After Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Grammys Sweep

Fans are going in on Drake after Kendrick Lamar's Drizzy diss song "Not Like Us" won five Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Wins Five Grammys

On Sunday (Feb. 2), the 67th annual Grammy Awards took place live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Kendrick Lamar, who was up for a hip-hop-leading seven awards, walked away with five golden gramophones as "Not Like Us" won in every category it was nominated, including Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, Song of the Year and Record of the Year.

K-Dot was present to accept the latter two awards, during which "Not Like Us" was played and the crowd of Drake's peers rapped lines to the song that diss Aubrey in unison. "Not Like Us" dominating the Grammys seems like another victory for K-Dot in his epic battle with Drake and fans have been taunting The Boy online.

Fans Taunt Drake Following Grammys

Following Kendrick's big night, fans began to taunt Drake online.

"Drake watching Kendrick Lamar win at the Grammy Awards," an X user captioned a clip from the climax of the film Training Day where Denzel Washington's character finally gets his comeuppance.

Another X user quoted Drake's comments about Kendrick Lamar getting Grammys just for opening his mouth and added Usher's viral "Watch this" GIF.

"Well, Drake, we'll all be back at it again same time next Sunday," another post reads, alluding to Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show performance on Feb. 9.

Not all the reactions were pro-Kendrick. Some fans pointed out the spectacle as being part of the reason Drake should be suing UMG over the song. Others did not like K-Dot shouting out Dr. Dre while receiving an award for a song calling out Drake's alleged predatory behavior.

Despite the shade being levied his way, Drake is in full album mode. On Monday (Feb. 3), he confirmed his new joint album with PartyNextDoor, titled $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, will be dropping on Feb. 14.

Check out fans taunting Drake after Kendrick Lamar sweeps the 2025 Grammy Awards below.

See Fans Taunt Drake About Kendrick Lamar's Grammy Wins