10 Hip-Hop Moments You Shouldn’t Have Missed at 2025 Grammy Awards

The 2025 Grammy Awards was a night to remember. Highlighted by Kendrick Lamar sweeping every category he was nominated in for "Not Like Us" and former XXL Freshman Doechii winning Best Rap Album, hip-hop made its presence felt, on and off the stage. Check out some of the big hip-hop moments from the 67th annual Grammy Awards.

Kendrick Lamar Wins Three Awards in Pre-Show

Most of last night's awards were given out during the pre-show, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video, which all went to K-Dot's "Not Like Us." The Compton, Calif. rapper was not preset at the pre-show and the song's producer Mustard accepted all three Grammys on Dot's behalf.

Read More: Every Best Rap Album Winner at the Grammy Awards Over the Years

John Lennon's Son Comments on Kendrick Lamar and Drake Beef

While accepting the award for Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package on behalf of the Beatles, John Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, offered some random words of advice.

"I just wanna give some advice to the young people out there," he told the crowd. "Never get into a rap battle with Kendrick Lamar."

Ye's Wife Poses Nude on the Red Carpet

Ye and his wife Bianca Censori made a brief appearance at the Grammys. After pulling up in a chrome Maybach, the couple hit the red carpet where Bianca dropped her jacket to reveal she was totally nude except for a transparent dress. Rumors spread that the couple was escorted out of the event a short time later, but sources say they left on their own volition after flicking it up.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Jon Kopaloff/WireImage loading...

Cardi B Presents Doechii's Award for Best Rap Album

The 2019 Best Rap Album winner Cardi B was on hand to present this year's Best Rap Album award, which was between Future and Metro Boomin's We Don’t Trust You, J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1, Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce) and Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii Gives Emotional Speech After Winning Best Rap Ablum

Doechii won Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal, becoming only the third woman to win the award.

"Anything is possible," Doechii said during her empowering acceptance speech. "Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here. That you're too dark, or you're not smart enough, or that you're too dramatic, or that you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are. I am a testimony."

Doechii Performs "Denial Is a River" During Best New Artists Medley

Doechii performed "Denial Is a River" as part of a Best New Artist category medley, which also included singers Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, Raye and others.

Jay-Z Congratulates Beyoncé for Best Country Album Win

Beyoncé bagged the Best Country Album award, to her and Jay-Z's surprise. When the winner was announced, Bey and Jay were shocked, in a viral moment that was captured on camera.

The Weeknd Ends Boycott, Performs With Playboi Carti

The Weeknd ended his beef with the Grammy Awards and performed at the event, including a rendition of the song "Timeless" with Playboi Carti.

Will Smith Introduces Quincy Jones Tribute

Will Smith was handed the duty of opening up the tribute to Quincy Jones. Jones, one of the greatest music composers of all time, died in 2024 at the age of 91.

Kendrick Lamar Sweeps Grammy Nominations

Kendrick Lamar closed out the show by winning Record of the Year and Song of the Year, raising his total to five awards and bringing his overall total to 22. He is two gold gramophones behind Ye and Jay-Z who both lead all rappers with 24.