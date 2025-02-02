Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ Wins Best Rap Song at 2025 Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar has won Best Rap Song for "Not Like Us" at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday afternoon (Feb. 2), hours before the 67th annual Grammy Awards, Kendrick Lamar was awarded a golden gramophone for Best Rap Song at a pre-show premiere ceremony at the Cypto.com arena in Los Angeles. The Compton MC was presented with the honor for his scathing diss track aimed at Drake, "Not Like Us."

The song's high-profile producer, Mustard, accepted the award on Kendrick's behalf. During his acceptance speech, the Los Angeles beatsmith adamantly thanked K-Dot and the entire pgLang team. He closed by saying, "That's number two. Let's get it."

Just minutes earlier in the pre-show, Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" was also awarded the Grammy for Best Rap Performance. Immediately following the win for Best Rap Song, the wildly popular Drake diss track also locked down the Best Music Video category. With three Grammy awards under his belt for this 2025 Grammys, Lamar is also up for two other awards on the night including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Following a wild year for hip-hop, "Not Like Us" beat out some of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed songs the game had to offer. Other nominees in the Best Rap Song Category included Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody's "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival" featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti and GloRilla's "Yeah Glo."

Previous Best Rap Song Grammy Award Winners

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the trophy for Best Rap Song went home with Killer Mike for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane as part of a clean sweep in the three categories he was nominated in. Killer Mike's song also won Best Rap Performance while the Atlanta mainstay took home Best Rap Album for Michael.

The year prior, the 2023 Best Rap Song category was all about Kendrick Lamar. Kenny's "The Heart Part 5" bested other nominees including Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs" featuring Drake, DJ Khaled's "God Did" featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, Gunna and Future's "Pushin P" featuring Young Thug and Future's "Wait for U" featuring Drake and Tems.

Many congrats to Kendrick Lamar for winning the Grammy Award for Best Rap Song with "Not Like Us." In the videos below, check out Mustard accepting the song on Kendrick's behalf.

