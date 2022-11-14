Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti Hero’ In Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots

Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot.

On Monday (Nov. 14), Billboard debuted the Top 10 of the new Billboard Hot 100 chart, which revealed tracks off Drizzy and 21 Savage's new joint LP hold spots No. 2-No. 9, an impressive feat. The only two slots not held by Drake and 21 Savage are No. 10, which belongs to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy," and No. 1, which finds Taylor Swift's hit single "Anti-Hero" unmoved from the top slot.

Drake celebrated the news by sharing a screenshot of the updated chart. However, he jokingly added several emojis, including temple massage, popcorn, eight ball, yoga pose and a nervous smile, over Taylor Swift's name and song title.

"21 Savage, congrats my brother," Drake wrote on the post, not even acknowledging his Photoshop job.

On Sunday (Nov. 13), Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, moving 404,000 equivalent album units in its first week, marking the biggest week for a hip-hop/R&B album in 2022 and the fourth-largest streaming week ever, according to Billboard. The new No. 1 marks Drake's 12th No. 1 album. He now sits behind Jay-Z (14) and the Beatles (19).

The album dethroned Taylor Swift's blockbuster Midnights LP, which spent two weeks atop the chart after moving 1.5 million pure album sales in its first week on streaming services and nearly 300,000 in week two. Swift's new album was once rumored to feature a song with Drake dissing Kanye West.

Check Out Drake's Post in Celebration of His Billboard Chart Feat With 21 Savage Below

