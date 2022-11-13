Drake Loses $2 Million on UFC Title Fight

Drake lost $2 million on the UFC middleweight title fight between middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and beat Alex Pereira.

On Saturday (Nov. 12), before the fight started, Drake jumped on his Instagram Story to share that he bet $2 million on Adesanya to defeat Pereira in their UFC 281 middleweight title fight at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Drizzy captioned the screenshot of his betting ticket, "Been focused on the album gotta get back to stacking up." He also tagged sports betting app Stake, which he partnered with earlier this year.

Drake's betting sheet on UFC 281 fight on Saturday night. champagnepapi/Instagram loading...

Welp, Drake lost two million stacks after Adesanya's defeat.

After four rounds, it appeared Adesanya was winning the fight. Still, Pereira delivered a series of body blows to pull off a shocking upset by scoring a TKO in the fifth round and winning the UFC middleweight title.

This is not the first time the 6 God has lost some big money betting on UFC fights. Back in March, Drake lost $275,000 betting against Colby Covington in UFC 272. In May, Drake had to cough up $550,000 after betting on Justin Ray Gaethje to beat Charles Oliviera in UFC 274. Oliviera won that matchup.

In August, the Toronto rap star got called out by MMA fighter Leon Edwards after he bet against him in his UFC 278 fight against Kamaru Usman. Edwards defeated Usman and Drizzy took a $200,000 loss.

Leon Edwards was asked about Drake betting against him in the post-fight interview.

"Next time, bet on me and get me one of those Rolexes that you gave Molly [McCann] and Paddy [Pimblett]. Send one my way," Edwards stated.

Edwards is referring to Drake promising MMA fighters Paddy Pimblett Molly McCann Rolex watches after he won over $2 million betting on the fighters in July.

After losing $2 million, people might suggest that Drake take a break from UFC betting and stack his money elsewhere.

Watch Alex Pereira's Octagon Interview and Israel Adesanya's Post-Fight Interview Below