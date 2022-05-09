Drakes Loses $550,000 Betting on UFC Fight

Drake took yet another loss betting on sports over the weekend and this time it cost the "Money to Blow" rapper $550,000.

Drake has recently been going hard betting via the Stake app, which he has a partnership with. On May 6, he shared his latest wager with his 109 million Instagram followers, which showed he bet $550,000 on Justin Ray Gaethje to beat Charles Oliviera in UFC 274 on May 7. If Drizzy had come out on the winning end, he would have taken home $1.3 million. Instead, Oliveira ended the fight early by applying a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Drake has been taking Ls on the regular since winning over $1 million betting on the Super Bowl back in February. Back in March, Aubrey lost $275,000 betting on Jorge Masvidal to beat Colby Covington in UFC 272. Covington let Drake know about his bad decision during the post-fight press conference.

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight," Covington told the assembled press. "He needs to go back to, you know, selling those shitty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag]. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ, and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums and rapping."

In April, Drake lost $100,000 betting on Duke to beat North Carolina in their Final Four matchup in the NCAA Tournament.

Drake loses bet on Duke ChampagnePapi via Instagram loading...

The losses seem like a lot but are really a drop in the bucket to Drake who recently reportedly inked a new deal with Universal Music Group that is estimated to be worth up to $400 million. He still has hope for one major bet. Last month, the OVO head honcho bet $200,000 that the Golden State Warriors would win the NBA's Western Conference title. The Warriors are currently up 2-1 in their seven-game series against the Memphis Grizzlies.