UFC Fighter Colby Covington Tells Drake to Go Back to His ‘Sh!tty Little Albums’ After Drizzy Bet $275,000 on Covington Losing

Drake got called out by UFC fighter Colby Covington after the rapper bet $275,000 that Covington would lose his match against Jorge Masvidal.

Covington and Masvidal squared up last night (March 5) in Las Vegas as the headlining bout for UFC 272, a match in which Drake publicly bet $275,000 via the Stake betting app, with whom the MC has a partnership. The grudge match went the distance, with Covington winning a unanimous decision. In the post-fight press conference, the fighter made sure to name-drop Drizzy for putting his money on the loser.

"Let's talk about all the money that Drake lost tonight," Covington told the assembled press. "He needs to go back to, you know, selling those shitty albums to get back the money. He should have went to America's Pick of the Week by mybookie[.ag]. I tried to give the people the pick of the week. I'm America's champ, and I was America's pick of the week. Drake, you suck at sports betting. Go back to your shitty little albums and rapping."

It hasn't been all losses for Drake's gambling decisions in 2022. He reportedly made over $1 million betting on the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI back in February.

Aubrey clearly has the money to blow. He was recently named on the Highest-Paid Rappers of 2021 list, coming in fourth behind Jay-Z, Kanye West and Diddy with $50 million earned. Last week, news broke that the Toronto rapper is purchasing his first property in Los Angeles, buying the $85 million former mansion of English singer-songwriter Robbie Williams.