Drake is getting called out by MMA fighter Leon Edwards after Drizzy bet against him in the most recent UFC card and took a $200,000 loss.

Drake put big money on UFC 278, which took place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Aug. 20. The Honestly Nevermind rapper, who has been doing a lot of sports betting recently due to his partnership with the Stake app, put up $230,000 on Jose Aldo to defeat Merab Dvalishvili. He also bet $200,000 that Kamaru Usman would best Leon Edwards by KO in the headline match. Unfortunately for Drizzy, both fighters took Ls. The Aldo fight went the distance, with Dvalishvili winning by decision. Usman was defeated by a head kick in the final round of the matchup.

Leon Edwards was asked about Drake betting against him in the post-fight interview.

"Next time, bet on me and get me one of those Rolexes that you gave Molly [McCann] and Paddy [Pimblett]. Send one my way," Edwards remarked.

Edwards is referring to Drake promising fighters Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett Rolexes after he won over $2 million betting on the fighters last month.

Since Drake partnered with the Stake betting app earlier this year, he's been going hard in the paint with his sports bets, with the Canadian rap star taking some costly losses. In March, he lost $275,000 betting against Colby Covington in UFC 272, and Colby let Drake hear about it. In May, Drake lost $550,000 betting on Justin Ray Gaethje to beat Charles Oliviera in UFC 274.

While Drake's UFC wagers haven't faired well for the most part, he has been prosperous betting on other sports. Earlier this year, he bet $200,000 on the Golden State Warrior winning the NBA's Western Conference Finals. He also won over $1 million betting on the Super Bowl in February.



See Leon Edwards Reacting to Drake Losing Money Betting Against Him Below