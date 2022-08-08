Drake’s Dad Gets Tattoo of His Son’s Face, Drizzy Makes Fun of It

Drake's dad has a tattoo of his son's face and the superstar rapper is making fun of it.

On Monday (Aug. 8), Drake hopped on his Instagram page to poke fun at his dad's tattoo of his face. The OVO leader shared an image of Dennis Graham's bicep and the inkwork of a young Drizzy (circa Thank Me Later era). "@therealdennisg I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family," he wrote in the caption with several tears of joy emojis to represent his laughter.

Interestingly, Drake's father got the tattoo five years ago because he wanted to match Drake's inkwork of his dad's mug shot that is on his arm in 2014. Tattoo artist Money Mike performed the initial tattoo but in 2018, Dennis hired tattoo master Inal Bersekov to redo it.

In an IG post, Dennis, who is also known as "The Realest Dude Ever," thanked Inal for the touch up of his Drizzy tat. "Thanks so much my brother for working your magic on my tattoo, I am so grateful for your greatness," he wrote.

Although Drake was poking fun at his dad’s tattoo, it's not as bad as some of the tattoos fans get of their favorite artists. However, there are some terrible ones. For example, a woman got a tattoo of Bay Area rapper E-40 and let’s just say, it was an epic fail. The artwork looked like a bloated image of 40 Water with bugged-out oval eyes. Check it out below.

Nevertheless, rappers love to get extreme tattoos, including Drake.