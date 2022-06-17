Drake Responds to Backlash Over New Album

Initial reviews of Drake's new dance album, Honestly, Nevermind, are skewing on the negative side from rap fans despite other music fans loving it. The OVO head honcho has heard the chatter and he has responded.

Early this morning (June 17), Drake was partying the night away at what appears to be some sort of album release event. During the party, Drake took time to address the bad reviews and memes that were being made in response to his new non-traditional dance project. In the clip, which was recorded on his Instagram account, the Honestly, Nevermind track "Calling My Name" is playing in the background.

"It's all good if you don't get it yet. It's all good," Drake says. "That's what we do. We wait for you to catch up. We're in here, though. We're caught up already. On to the next. My goodness."

Drake decided to try something different with his seventh solo album, which is his attempt at trying house music. The new album features 14 songs and only one guest appearance from 21 Savage. Most of the production was handled by legendary DJ Black Coffee, 40 and Gordo aka Carnage. Most fans were not expecting the sharp contrast from Aubrey's normal chunes and responded with negative critiques.

"Drake really made a album full of songs that you hear in the background of a shopping mall," one user opined.

Forever 21 even started trending due to people comparing the album to the fashion store's vibe.

"It’s giving me…very much forever 21, hollister, abercrombie & fitch, hobby lobby background music, but it is an album!" someone else added.

It appears fans who were left with a sour taste in their mouths won't have too long to be upset. Drake announced on Thursday night (June 16), he will be dropping Scary Hours 3 soon. Despite the non-glowing reviews, Honestly, Nevermind is doing numbers. It has already become the biggest dance album in Apple Music history in regard to first-day streams.

See Drake reacting to Honestly, Nevermind slander below.