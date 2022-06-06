21 Savage Says There’s ‘No Trying’ to Stop Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Beef

21 Savage doesn't plan on interceding in the Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again beef. There's no point, according to the "A Lot" rapper.

On Monday (June 6), battle rapper Math Hoffa released video of his My Expert Opinion podcast interview with 21 Savage. During the sit-down, the Atlanta rapper was asked how he handles being friends with two parties who are beefing.

"I'ma try and squash it first," 21 Savage said at the 1:25-mark of the interview. "I'ma try and figure out a way to get rid of the problem. ’Cause I ain't no fake nigga."

When asked how he specifically handles being friends with Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy since they have been involved in a public beef, Savage was slightly stumped on how to answer the question.

"Certain shit you don't try," 21 answered. "Type of shit you just know. Like, ain't no trying."

Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy's beef goes back a few years and has ramped up in the wake of King Von's death, which allegedly occurred at the hands of a friend of YB's artist Quando Rondo. In February, YoungBoy dissed Durk on a track he put out called "I Hate YoungBoy," which also includes the Louisiana rapper taking aim at Gucci Mane and Boosie BadAzz. In March, Durk appeared to taunt YoungBoy by renting a billboard in YB's hometown of Baton Rouge, La. and putting "Durk Better" on it. A play on YoungBoy's fans' "YB Better" catchphrase.

See 21 Savage weighing in on the Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again beef on the My Expert Opinion podcast below.