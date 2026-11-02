Lil Durk Placed in Solitary Confinement for Talking Back to Jail Officers – Report

A new development has arisen regarding Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after talking back to jail officers.

According to a TMZ's report, published on Monday (Nov. 2), Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, told the celebrity website that Durkio was placed in a Special Housing Unit (SHU) at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles last Friday (Oct. 30). Another insider with direct knowledge of the situation told TMZ that jail officials have routinely searched Durk's cell without discovering any contraband since his acquittal in September.

Apparently, Durk was reportedly transferred to the SHU after questioning the deputy warden about the frequent cell searches, and was allegedly reprimanded for "talking back" to jail staff.

XXL has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP), as well as the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which represents BOP union employees, for comment.

Lil Durk remains in federal custody after being acquitted of murder-for-hire in September. Recently, Jaÿ-Z, J. Cole, Lul Pab’s mom, and others submitted letters to the judge advocating a bond for the incarcerated rapper.

Durk now faces remaining VICAR (Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering) charges tied to his rap crew, Only The Family (OTF), which prosecutors allege operated as the "Banks Gang Enterprise." He's slated to stand trial on racketeering charges in August 2027.

Lil Durk's next bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

Watch Lil Durk's Attorney Drew Findling's Interview with Moe Gangat of Lawyer for Workers

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