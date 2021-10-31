Man Who Stabbed 21 Savage’s Brother to Death Sentenced to 10 Years

The man convicted of killing 21 Savage's brother in South London last year has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Tyrece Fuller, 22, was found guilty of manslaughter for the killing of the Atlanta rapper's brother, Terrell Davis-Emmons, 27, during a trial in July. On Oct. 28, a London judge sentenced Fuller to a decade in prison, according to a report from The Metropolitan Police. He was given another three years for possession of an offensive weapon. That time will run concurrently with the manslaughter sentence. Fuller, an aspiring professional boxer, reportedly refused to attend the sentencing.

Davis-Emmons' death occurred last November. He was an aspiring rapper who went by the stage name TM1way. Davis-Emmons was reportedly out shopping for his grandmother when a fight broke out between him and Fuller. Both men were said to be armed with knives at the time, but police say Fuller was wielding a six-inch blade and allegedly stabbed Davis-Emmons during the altercation after the victim had put his weapon away. The brother of the famous rapper died at the scene. Fuller was initially facing a murder charge but was cleared.

Following his brother's death, 21 Savage, who was born in the United Kingdom, put up a memorial post for his fallen sibling on Instagram. Posting a photo of the two as kids, 21 captioned the pic, "Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back."

21 Savage has been dealing with his own legal issues recently. On Sept. 23, he turned himself in to police for a warrant related to his Immigration and Customs Enforcement case. 21 Savage's attorney, Charles Kuck, called the recent charges "manufactured." Savage bonded out of jail shortly after being taken into custody.