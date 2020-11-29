21-Year-Old Man Charged With Murdering 21 Savage’s Brother

A suspect has been arrested for the murder of 21 Savage's brother in London.

On Sunday (Nov. 29), the London Metropolitan Police reported that Tyrece Fuller, 21, of Tavy Close, Lambeth in London was arrested and charged with killing 21's younger brother, Terrell Davis. Fuller is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday (Nov. 30).

Davis, who was also a rapper and went by the rap moniker TM1way, was reportedly stabbed to death in South London following a dispute with Fuller on Nov. 22. The Metropolitan Police in London released the following statement to XXL at the time.

"Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2," the statement reads. "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires."

On Nov. 23, a day after news broke about the murder, 21 Savage, who was born in the United Kingdom, but raised in Atlanta, paid homage to his late sibling on Instagram. Sharing a photo of himself and Davis when they were kids, along with a more recent photo, 21 captioned the post, "Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back."

XXL has reached out to 21 Savage's team for comment.