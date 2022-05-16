Fake Drake Claims to Be Getting $10,000 to Perform Shows Now

It looks like it pays to be Drake’s doppelgänger. Fake Drake claims to be getting $10,000 to perform at shows.

On Sunday (May 15), Instagram user @6ixdriptv posted a video featuring fake Drake performing Drizzy’s 2018 track “God’s Plan” inside a packed club. The caption reads, “Be Honest, Would You Pay Frake $10K To Perform At Your Party??” along with a questioned face emoji, an owl emoji and a money bag emoji.

The fake Drake appears to have confirmed his new performance fee by sharing videos taken by videographers of his performance that night on his Instagram Stories. If this is true, then it’s a major price jump from the $5,000 fee he was getting last year.

It was last November when Fake Drake, who goes by Izzy in real life, revealed that he gets paid five bands just for walk-throughs. At the time, the Drizzy impersonator, who’s also from Canada, was donning the same Certified Lover Boy heart-shaped haircut as the Toronto rhymer.

"I’m touring, I’ve got some music events I gotta show up to," he explained to the No Jumper podcast. "People DM me like, 'Hey, you wanna come to my event because I can’t pay Drake—he’s too expensive. I’ll pay you $5,000.' $5,000 just to show up. They pay my Airbnb, they pay the flight, they hook it all up."

In April, the fake Drake confused some people in Miami when he did a walk-through for a restaurant rocking a black OVO hoodie, yellow pants and white sneakers. Now the Drake imposter is donning weaved-in braids to look similar to the OVO Sound leader’s braided hairstyle.

Check out a video promotion of Fake Drake’s management announcing the prices are going up below.