Drake’s Certified Lover Boy Wins Album of the Year for XXL Awards 2022

The votes are in and Drake 's Certified Lover Boy has taken home the XXL Award 2022 win for Album of the Year.

The honor was revealed today (Jan. 23), in addition to 11 other categories. Drizzy's latest LP beat out a stacked list of competitors including Doja Cat's Planet Her, Moneybagg Yo's A Gangsta's Pain, Kanye West's Donda, J. Cole's The Off-Season, Nas' King's Disease II and Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost.

The OVO head honcho enjoyed a big year in 2021, which saw him return after a three-year album hiatus to release the highly anticipated CLB in September. The offering sold 613,000 equivalent albums sales in its first week out, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, where it stayed for five nonconsecutive weeks. He received much critical acclaim as well. The sixth studio album from Drake features the lead single "Way 2 Sexy" with Future and Young Thug and well as guest appearances from Jay-Z, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Wayne and more.

This year's XXL Awards winners were picked by a large panel of hip-hop industry heavyweights including CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles, Top Dawg CEO Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffith, Chairman and CEO of Motown Records Ethiopia Habtemariam, Victor Victor Worldwide founder Steven Victor, Co-President of Roc Nation Shari Bryant and Loud Records founder Steve Rifkind, among others, as well as artists such as Lil' Kim, 50 Cent, Jeezy, Missy Elliott, Juicy J, Run The Jewels, Mike Dean and more.

Other categories for this year's awards include Song of the Year, Producer of the Year, Video of the Year, Performer of the Year, Lyricist of the Year, Best New Artist of the Year, Female Rapper of the Year, Male Rapper of the Year, Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year, the all important Artist of the Year, which is up for grabs between Drake, Kanye West, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, J Cole, Doja Cat, Tyler, The Creator and Nas, and The People's Champ, voted on by the fans.

Congrats to Drake on winning Album of the Year.