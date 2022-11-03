Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Interested in Buying NFL’s Washington Commanders – Report

Jay-Z and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos reportedly want in on the sale of the NFL's Washington Commanders.

On Thursday (Nov. 3), TMZ published a report stating the recently announced move by owner Dan Snyder to consider taking offers for the storied NFL franchise has moved billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos to mull over putting their bid in. While Snyder has not made a final decision on selling the team, the celebrity news site's sources claim Hov and Jeff have a partnership on the table.

This isn't the first time Jay-Z has expressed interest in wanting to own an NFL team. In 2019, it was reported that he was looking to gain a "significant ownership interest" in an NFL squad. Jay-Z already has a partnership with the NFL, as he serves as the league's live music entertainment strategist as well as assisting in social justice endeavors.

XXL has reached out to Jay-Z's team for comment.

Jay-Z's net worth was recently valued at $1.5 billion, while Jeff Bezos, the second richest man in America, commands a $140 billion empire. Jay-Z has experience co-owning a professional sports team. In 2004, he bought a one percent stake in the NBA's Brooklyn Nets—then New Jersey Nets. He was influential in brining the team to Brooklyn from New Jersey and also helped design the team's uniforms. He remained a minority owner for close to a decade before being forced to sell his stake in the team after forming his Roc Nation Sports marketing agency in 2013.

Hov has been expanding his portfolio recently. Last month, his venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners reportedly invested $16.5 million into a California-based pizza company that utilizes robots to make custom pies.