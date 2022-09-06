Young Guru Shows Proof Jay-Z Recorded His ‘God Did’ Verse in One Take

Jay-Z's "God Did" verse was the talk of the hip-hop world following the release of DJ Khaled's new album of the same name. Now, Hov's personal engineer, Young Guru, is showing proof that the prolific rap star recorded the nearly four-minute verse in one take.

On Sept 4., Guru hopped on Instagram to talk about Hov's impressive showing and to reveal how it only took one shot for Jigga to knock out the whole verse. And Guru came with receipts.

"This is first and last time I’m gonna do this," Young Guru started. "I could care less if you believe me when I say that he did this @djkhaled verse in one take. Let’s be clear for the youth. Doing a song in one take is just a bonus of the level of talent. The song is what is important. You have to realize how much work is done before he goes in the booth. Questions like, 'are these the right words', 'are you going in the right direction', 'is this the best flow' are all answered and addressed mentally way before you record. Then you say the verse over and over in the control room to memorialize it."

The feat is more impressive considering Jay-Z doesn't write down lyrics.

"Does jay do EVERY verse in one take?" Guru continued. "No. But has he done A LOT of verses in one take? Hell yes!!! I have no reason to ! Look at the zoom in of the screen. There are no chops or breaks in that audio. This 'I don’t believe you unless I see it' thing is foreign to me. So here is your proof. It doesn’t matter if you believed me…..God Did!!!"

Many people were dazzled by Jay-Z's verse including LeBron James who commented on the feature on Twitter.

"Listen! Then listen again to make sure you got the point. HOV DID!!!! And so did the reporter! TALK," he typed.

Jay-Z, who recently admitted he's not retired, has only been on two songs in 2022, with the other being Pusha-T's "Neck and Wrist."

See Young Guru Sharing Proof Jay-Z Recorded His "God Did" Verse in One Take Below