Royce 5’9″ Responds to Rumors that Eminem Dissed Jay-Z on ‘Tobey’

Royce 5'9" Disputes Claim Eminem Dissed Jay-Z on "Tobey"

On Wednesday (July 3), Royce 5'9" responded to a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, who claimed Eminem dissed Hov in his verse on "Tobey." Em's Big Sean and BabyTron-assisted single dropped on Tuesday (July 2).

"You not gonna answer this but.....They saying Em was throwing a shot at Jay in that Tobey joint. Is that true??" the user asked Royce.

"Of course not," he replied.

Fans began to wonder whether Em dissed Jay-Z with the lyric: “Ain’t feelin’ your top five favorite rappers/ So I know they ’bout to be pissed at me/ But this, to me, is a mystery/ How rappers I’ve already ripped could be/ Higher up on a list than me.”

The bars were seen as a confirmation that he bodied Hov on his own song, 2001's "Renegade," which has been a source of ongoing debate.

Eminem's "Tobey" is the second single from his highly anticipated new LP, The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe de Grâce). He previously dropped off "Houdini" on May 31. His new album is set to release on July 12.

50 Cent Comes to Eminem's Defense After Jay-Z Comment

While there haven't been any known issues between Jay-Z and Eminem, 50 Cent came to Slim Shady's defense in 2022. N.O.R.E. had previously revealed on a Drink Champs episode with Snoop Dogg that Jay told him Eminem refused to perform at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show without 50.

"Why would he have to say that should be the question?" Fif wrote, speculating that possibly Hov wasn’t letting 50 perform at the Super Bowl before Em forced his hand. "NORE Your big homie is running around trying to look like a gay painter. LOL," he added, along with a palette emoji and painter emoji.

Fif then called out Jay-Z again for referring to Eminem as "the White guy."

"Why did he say the white boy, why he didn’t say the biggest rap artist in the world?" he wrote with a laughing emoji.

