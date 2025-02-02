Doechii’s Alligator Bites Never Heal Wins Best Rap Album at 2025 Grammy Awards

Doechii is the winner of the 2025 Grammy Awards' Best Rap Album for her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal.

Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal Wins Best Rap Album Grammy

The 67th annual Grammy Awards is going down live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday (Feb. 2). The Recording Academy has bestowed former XXL Freshman Doechii's Alligator Bites Never Heal with the Best Rap Album award. The Florida rapper beat out Future and Metro Boomin's We Don’t Trust You, J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 and Eminem's The Death Of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grâce) to earn the coveted honor.

Doechii was presented the award by Cardi B, who won the Best Rap Album honor in 2019 for Invasion of Privacy. The TDE artist gave an emotionally charged acceptance speech.

"Anything is possible," Doechii said. "Don't allow anybody to project any stereotypes on you that tell you that you can't be here. That you're too dark, or you're not smart enough, or that you're too dramatic, or that you're too loud. You are exactly who you need to be to be right where you are. I am a testimony."

Doechii came into the award show as the most nominated female rap artist, with four nominations including Best New Artist.

Previous Best Rap Album Grammy Winners

Last year, Killer Mike's Michael album won the Best Rap Album award on his way to sweeping the category with wins for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. In 2023, Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers won Best Rap Album. In 2022, the award went to Tyler, The Creator's Call Me If You Get Lost. Nas's King's Disease captured the crown the year prior, earning the veteran rapper his first Grammy.

Check out Doechii's acceptance speech below.

Watch Doechii's Acceptance Speech for Winning Best Rap Album