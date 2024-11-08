Doechii Is the Most Nominated Female Rapper for 2025 Grammy Awards

Doechii is hoping to win big at the 2025 Grammy Awards after earning the most nominations out of her female rap counterparts.

Doechii Earns Multiple Grammy Nominations

On Friday (Nov. 8), The Recording Academy announced the complete list of nominees for the 67th annual Grammy Awards, which reveals Top Dawg Entertainment's Doechii is up for a total of four awards. The Florida rapper will battle it out in the Best New Artist category where she will be up against Benson Boone, Sabrina Carpenter, Khruangbin, RAYE, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey and Teddy Swims.

Her mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal is up for Best Rap Album. Also in the Best Rap Album category is Future and Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You, J. Cole's Might Delete Later, Common and Pete Rock's The Auditorium, Vol. 1 and Eminem's The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce).

Doechii also received nominations for Best Rap Performance for "Nissan Altima" and Best Remixed Recording for her "Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)" featuring JT and Kaytranada.

Rapsody and GloRilla also received multiple nods with two each. Cardi B and JT each received one nomination.

Former XXL Freshman Doechii has enjoyed a big year in 2024. She released the critically acclaimed tape Alligator Bites Never Heal in August. The project, which features production from Childish Major, Kal Banx, Devin Malik, Monte Booker and others, received rave reviews from music critics for its raps and versatility despite only peaking at No. 117 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Check out all the rappers nominated for 2025 Grammy Awards below.

