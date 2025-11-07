Tyler, The Creator, Doechii, GloRilla and More Nominated for Best Rap Song at 2026 Grammy Awards

The nominees for Best Rap Song at the 2026 Grammys are in.

Grammy SZN has officially commenced. On Friday (Nov. 7), The Recording Academy revealed all the nominees for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. The Best Rap Song category features some of the biggest and most impactful hip-hop songs of the last year, including Doechii's “Anxiety,” Clipse's “The Birds Don’t Sing,” Tyler, The Creator's “Sticky," GloRilla's “TGIF" and Kendrick Lamar's “TV Off” featuring Lefty Gunplay.

This year, like last year, features a stacked list of contenders. At the 2025 Grammy Awards, the Best Rap Song gramophone was won by Kendrick Lamar for his record-breaking single "Not Like Us." The category included Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" featuring Kendrick Lamar, Rapsody's "Asteroids" featuring Hit-Boy, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's "Carnival" featuring Rich the Kid and Playboi Carti and GloRilla's "Yeah Glo."

The Drake diss song would go on to win four other awards, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video.

At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the trophy for Best Rap Song was taken home by Killer Mike for "Scientists & Engineers" featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. The award for Best Rap Song at the 2023 awards was a given to Kendrick Lamar's "The Heart Part 5."

The 68th Annual Grammy Awards will be streamed live from Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 1, 2026.

See the Nominees for Best Rap Song at the 2026 Grammy Awards