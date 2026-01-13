TiaCorine on Her Native American Heritage, Cutting Ties Before Crashing Out and Her Goal to Create a New Genre With Tyler, The Creator

TiaCorine on Her Native American Heritage, Cutting Ties Before Crashing Out and Her Goal to Create a New Genre With Tyler, The Creator

Doin' Lines 
TiaCorine fills in the blanks.
As Told To: Joey Echevarria
1. If I wasn’t an artist, I would get to the bag by being a physician’s assistant. I have a degree in exercise physiology.

2. Being a mother has taught me how to communicate my emotions better and how to be more loving.

3. My best form of self-care is cutting people off, but I should do more of actually having a conversation instead of just walking away.

4. Talking to my mom is the way I connect most with my Native American heritage because she was born on an Indian reservation.

5. My heritage is also Japanese, and I really want to learn the language. That’s definitely on the list of things I need to do before I die.

6. R&B soul is a genre I would like to incorporate more into my music.

7. If it wasn’t for social media, I would speak my mind a lot more. I hold myself back because I don’t want to get canceled. I don’t want to hurt anybody either.

8. I live in North Carolina now, but if I could up and move to Japan, I would. Immediately. I’m gone.

9. My favorite anime is Inuyasha, but Death Note and Parasyte: The Maxim are dope, too.

10. If I was a superhero, I would be Spider-Man so that I can just get up and go. I’m outta here, or I could just pick somebody up. Be like, “You’re outta here.”

11. When I touch down in North Carolina, the first person I think of is Zoe, my daughter. She just gives me so much joy.

12. I can’t wait for more recognition as an artist, and I know I’m almost there because it’s a timing thing and I’m ready.

13. When it’s all said and done, I want to be remembered for just being a good person and really holding on to good values.

14. Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” is what I dance to when no one is watching.

15. I laugh every time I think about this one SpongeBob episode where he put one ice cube in the drink instead of two because it’s just f**king hilarious.

16. I know it’s time to cut ties when somebody triggers something in the past that made me crash out. It’s like, I’ve had that button touched before, and I know what it does.

17. My sense of fashion is most inspired by my inner childhood.

18. My most memorable interaction with a fan was when I got proposed to after a Key Glock show.

19. My biggest dream collab is Tyler, The Creator and we might create a new f**king genre on a song together.

20. Sade’s Love Deluxe is the one album I could play nonstop while stranded on an island for a year.

