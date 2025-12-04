YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Doechii Among Google’s Top Trending Artists in U.S. in 2025

YoungbBoy Never Broke Again and Doechii are among Google's top trending artists in the U.S. in 2025.

On Thursday (Dec. 4), Google unveiled its "Year In Search 2025," revealing the year's most searched topics. YB and Doechii made the list, at No. 9 and No. 5, respectively, and were the only hip-hop artists on a list that also included Latin superstar Bad Bunny (No. 3), 2026 Best New Artist Grammy nominees KATEYES (No. 2), Sombr (No. 4) and Alex Warren (No. 7).

Taking the top spot is singer d4vd. His spot on the list is largely due to him being tied to the death of a teenage girl who was found in the trunk of the entertainer's Tesla back in September. He has yet to be charged in the case.

NBA YoungBoy had a huge year. After being released from prison in the spring, YB embarked on the MASA Tour, his first tour in five years, which ended up being one of the biggest hip-hop tours of 2025.

Doechii started the year off by winning Best Rap Album at the 2025 Grammy Awards. She also took home the Best Female Hip Hop Artist honor at the BET Awards, where she delivered a stirring acceptance speech. Her single "Anxiety" peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been nominated for five 2026 Grammy Awards.

Google's Top Trending Musicians in the U.S. in 2025

d4vd KATSEYE Bad Bunny Sombr Doechii Jonas Brothers Alex Warren Coldplay YoungBoy Never Broke Again Benson Boone